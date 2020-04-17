Warrant served
At 5:13 p.m. on April 14, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on a male subject at Oakwood Manor in Denison.
Thefts
At 4:06 p.m. on April 14, the Highway 141 gas station in Charter Oak reported a gas drive off.
At 10:18 a.m. on April 15, Spencer Miller reported stolen saws and other tools in Manilla.
Agency assists
At 9:09 p.m. on April 14, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist at the scene of a domestic assault involving a possible weapon at Hillside Apartments in Denison.
At 6:14 p.m. on April 15, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist the Dunlap Police Department with a domestic situation. The Dunlap Police Department arrested a male subject and transported him to the jail in Harrison County.
Vandalism
At 8:52 a.m. on April 15, the law enforcement center received a report that an unknown party drove through a yard at 3848 N Avenue and threw a large quantity of beer cans onto the property.
Dogs found
At 1:22 p.m. on April 15, Kelly Ruch reported finding stray dogs in Vail.
Miscellaneous
At 4:24 p.m. on April 15, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a report of a male pushing a cart full of stuff and running into the middle of Highway 39 near Denison when there was no traffic, waving his arms.
