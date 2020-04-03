Arrests
At 11:04 p.m. on April 1, Michelle Mahela Smires, 50, was arrested for domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor.
Thefts
At 2:19 p.m. on March 30, Lyla Bruck, of Vail, reported the theft of the following items from a machine shed: 3/4-inch drive complete socket set, Homelite 3 or 4 horsepower gas-powered water transfer pump, 16-inch Stihl Easy Start chainsaw, Husqvarna chainsaw. The total value of the items was estimated at $1,000. The items were last seen one week before the date of the report.
At 4:08 p.m. on March 30, Steve Mathies, of Deloit, reported the theft of an aqua-colored 1971 Honda SL350 motorcycle. It had been under a tarp outside his house. It was taken sometime in the three days prior to the time of the report.
Accidents
A property-damage-only traffic accident in Deloit was reported by Guillermo Hernandez at 11 a.m. on March 30. No further details were listed on the incident report.
Grass and field fires
A grass fire at 1135 110th Street northwest of Ricketts was reported at 11:57 a.m. on March 30. Fire departments from Ricketts, Charter Oak and Danbury were called.
A field fire at 1559 M Avenue southeast of Charter Oak was reported at 3:47 p.m. on March 30. Fire departments from Denison and Charter Oak were called.
A field fire at 1447 S Avenue northwest of Dow City was reported at 7:47 p.m. on March 30. Fire departments from Dow City, Charter Oak and Dunlap were called.
A grass fire at 2176 Deloit Boulevard was reported at 3:11 p.m. on March 31.
A field fire at 2239 N Avenue southwest of Denison was reported at 4:18 p.m. on March 31. The original page reported a structure fire. Fire departments from Denison, Dow City, Vail and Manilla and the Crawford County Ambulance were initially paged. (See photograph below.)
