Accidents
At 2:05 p.m. on May 7, a resident on Vernon Voss Road near Denison reported finding a wrecked pickup on her acreage. The license plate number was used to identify the black 2006 Ford F250 pickup that was being driven by Avery Zenk, 19. At 12:30 p.m., Zenk was driving the pickup west on J Avenue near a hog confinement at 2380 J Avenue when he crested the hill and saw deer in the roadway. He drove into the south ditch, and the pickup rolled over once. Zenk said he would get the field fence repaired. The vehicle was totaled. He removed the pickup from the ditch and towed it to 1905 Vernon Voss Road where the reporting party saw it.
At two-vehicle accident occurred at 3:19 p.m. on May 7 at Qualify Food Products in Denison. Juana Lopez, 39, of Denison, was backing a white 2006 Toyota Highlander from a parking spot and struck a white 2018 Toyota RAV4 that was legally parked. The RAV4 received about $3,000 damage on the passenger side rear door and fender. Lopez’s vehicle received about $2,500 damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side. Lopez could not provide a driver’s license.
At 12:24 a.m. on May 9, a vehicle versus deer accident happened on Highway 30 in Denison. Francis Gerald Block, 64, of Dunlap, was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on Highway 30 when the vehicle was struck on the driver’s side of the truck bed area by a deer. The deer got back up and ran off. The pickup received about $3,000 damage.
Theft
Sometime between April 29 and May 4, an 18-foot, black two-axle trailer with a regular bumper hitch trailer was stolen from Van Wall Equipment in Denison. The trailer was valued at $3,500.
Dog bite
At 2:59 p.m. on May 8, Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported a dog bite that occurred on Kane Street in Deloit. Salley Case was bitten on the middle finger of her left hand by her husky/lab/shepherd male dog while removing a tick. She was treated and released. The dog’s shots are up to date.
Dog at large
At 4:54 p.m. on May 10, a mixed breed brown and black dog was reported running loose on Elm Street in Ricketts.
Miscellaneous
At 3:37 p.m. on May 9, a resident on Wall Street in Deloit reported that someone was trying to get in the back door at her property.
