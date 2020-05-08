Arrests and charges
On May 5, Doug Myers, of Denison, violated a no-contact order and was charged with criminal mischief, 4th degree. Information in the police report said he caused $600 damage to the windshield of a vehicle. The location of the offense was a residence on Avenue B in Denison.
At 3:55 p.m. on May 5, Mary Kristen Davis was arrested for OWI, 2nd offense. The incident took place at Nelson Park northwest of Dow City.
At 6:17 p.m. on May 5, James Gangestad was arrested for domestic abuse assault in Kiron.
Dog bite
At 12:58 p.m. on May 5, Manning Regional Hospital reported a dog bite incident that occurred in Manilla. A 12-year-old was bitten by a family dog while trying to separate two dogs. Both dogs are current on shots according to the 12-year-old’s mother.
Vandalism
At 11:08 p.m. on May 4, a report was called to the law enforcement center that a vehicle had driven around on Mike Heistand’s property in Arion and tore it up.
