Arrests and citations
At 3:57 p.m. on June 12, Justo Garcia Jr., 21, of Denison, was arrested for burglary, 1st degree, at a residence on North 16th Street in Denison. A door frame at the residence received $700 damage.
At 12:30 a.m. on June 14, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a juvenile drinking party under the river bridge on 210th Street south of Arion. Two individuals were cited with minor in possession.
On June 13 officers with the Denison Police Department were called to 225 North 11 Street in Denison for 911 hang ups. Sage Michael Angulo, 27, of Denison, was arrested for interfering with emergency communications, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
At 6:42 p.m. on June 14, Andrew Michael Lyman, 31, of Denison, was arrested for disorderly conduct at a residence on 1st Avenue South in Denison.
On June 14, Israel Zamago, 19, of Denison, was taken into custody on two Crawford County warrants.
Accidents
An accident occurred in the Hy-Vee parking lot in Denison at 4:56 p.m. on June 11. Eddie Ray Beam, 78, of Arion, was backing a gray 2007 Ford 150 pickup from a parking stall in front of Hy-Vee and struck a silver 2017 Honda Civic in the front passenger door, causing $2,000 damage. The Honda was being driven west in front of the store by Tsar Htoo, 25, of Omaha. Beam’s pickup received $100 damage. No injuries were reported.
An accident occurred on Bel Aire Drive in Denison at 2:50 p.m. on June 12. A white 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was parked on the shoulder of the street. Richard Lee Jepsen, 72, of Denison, was backing a gray 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup from a driveway and struck the parked Tahoe in the front driver’s side bumper. Damage to both vehicles and statements of the owners were consistent with the evidence at the scene. No injuries were reported. Each vehicle received $1,000 damage.
A hit-and-run accident occurred in D&J Trailer Park in Denison at 6:27 p.m. on June 12. A vehicle was backing onto the road at D&J Trailer Park when it collided with the front of a white 2006 Hyundai Azera that was parked on the road. The vehicle then fled the scene. A witness said the vehicle that fled was a small, black 4-door car. The Hyundai received $400 damage.
At 7:45 p.m. on June 12, the Denison Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident at Walmart. Manuel Marin Arroyo stated that after he had shopped in Walmart, he found the rear driver’s side corner of his tan 2005 Honda Odyssey van was damaged. The investigating officer was able to view security video of the parking lot, which showed several vehicles pull in and out while Arroyo’s van was parked, but the video contained nothing of an evidentiary value showing a collision or anything out of the ordinary, including anyone inspecting the vehicle. The van received $1,000 damage.
At 10:37 a.m. on June 14, Ricky Lakner, of Denison, reported that at 11 p.m. the night before he was driving his silver 2014 Dodge Journey SE when he struck a coyote that was crossing the road. His vehicle received damage to the front end from the center towards the left from side.
Theft
On June 12, Mark Feller reported his flag and pole stolen at his residence on Parkview Drive
Scam call on overdue utility bill
At 11:42 a.m. on June 13, an individual spoke to a deputy about a scam call she received. The individual was called on her landline by a person who stated his name was Michael Valentino, who claimed he was from MidAmerican Energy, and said the individual was three months behind in payments and would have her electricity disconnected if she didn’t pay over the phone immediately. She was also told if she paid immediately, she would receive 60 days of free service and that for an additional $5.95 she would receive a money-back card. She was given a number to call, 1-800-792-6217, extension 5000. The number is not a legitimate number for MidAmerican Energy. The deputy called the number and received the automated message from MidAmerican. He tried the extension, but it would not work. He then called the actual number for MidAmerican and spoke with a customer service representative. The representative stated the call the reporting party had received is a phone scam and that MidAmerican had received 20 calls so far on June 11 about similar calls requesting money. The deputy finally made contact with Michael Valentino, who explained how cash could be sent to him. Once the deputy informed Valentino who he was and that Valentino was running a scam, Valentino became extremely derogatory to the deputy. MidAmerican was advised of the contact made with Valentino and is also investigating the scam.
Dog bite
At 6:30 p.m. on June 13, the Crawford County Memorial Hospital emergency room reported a dog bite that occurred at the Yellow Smoke Park beach area. Hayden Messerly, 14, attempted to untangle a dog that was in the back of a red Chevrolet pickup. The pickup had two German shepherds in the back, and one of the dogs was choking itself. When he was attempting to untangle the dog, he was bitten. The driver/owner of the pickup left the scene.
Miscellaneous
On June 11 the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a homemade campsite/tepee at Donna Reed Road and O Avenue.
At 7:37 p.m. on June 11, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist for round hay bales in the roadway south of the middle bucket in Denison.
At 9:40 p.m. on June 11, a report was received about a bonfire with loud booms coming from it in Ricketts.
At 2:19 a.m. on June 15, a Vail resident reported being harassed via phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.