Accidents
At 5:41 a.m. on June 19, Dustin Lee Beherndsen, 46, of Schleswig, was driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup west on county road E16. His pickup left the traveled portion of the road and entered the north ditch. The pickup launched from a grade in the land and ended up rolling over. Behrendsen was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by Crawford County ambulance for treatment of numerous injuries. His pickup sustained $10,000 damage and was considered totaled. Waderich’s towing took possession of the pickup.
At 12:28 a.m. on June 22, Jill Renee Schmadeke, 59, of Schleswig, was driving a blue 2014 Chevrolet Cruze north on Highway 30 near Petersen Mfg. near Denison. Her vehicle left the road and entered the median where it hit a crossover and went airborne. The vehicle landed on the other side of the crossover. The airbags were deployed. Schmadeke sustained minor injuries and was transported by Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Her vehicle sustained $10,000 damage and was considered totaled. Schmadeke told the investigating deputy she did not recall how she entered the median. The accident report says it is believed she may have had a medical problem that led to the accident. Schmadeke was cited for failure to maintain control.
Arrests
At 3:19 p.m. on June 16, a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office K9 was deployed on Highway 39 near Sac County. Robert Thomas Lenz, 54, of Pomeroy, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor; and reckless driving; and he was cited for speeding 21 miles per hour or over in a 55 or under zone. Lenz was released from custody after $2,000 bail was posted for the controlled substance offense and $300 bail was posted on the reckless driving offense.
At 4:02 p.m. on June 21, Chrisopher Michael Vrana Thies, 38, of Galva, was arrested for OWI, 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, after the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center was advised that a vehicle with three subjects in a vehicle with a possible intoxicated driver was heading east on Highway 141 from the gas station in Charter Oak. The vehicle was stopped on Highway 59 near Ten Point Construction northwest of Denison.
MIP Parties
At 10:46 p.m. on June 19, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a call about a party at which minors were present on Donna Reed Road near Manilla. The sheriff’s office checked the party. Several subjects ran when the units arrived, and everyone left at the party was of age.
At 11:06 p.m. on June 19, several individuals were charged with minor in possession of alcohol at an MIP party on 170th Street near Charter Oak.
At 10:26 p.m. on June 20, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received report of an MIP party at the community building in Arion. The building was checked; nobody was there.
Thefts
At 2:27 p.m. on June 21, Tammy Fries reported a break-in on June 19 at an address on Line Street in Kiron. She reported that someone came into her garage through the back door and took a set of metric and standard deep sockets in a gray case, a set of metric and standard shallow sockets in a gray case. standard and metric wrenches, a set of wrenches, four six packs of Dr. Pepper, one six pack of root beer, one six pack of Squirt, one six pack of 7Up, and a bag of kids freeze pops that were in the freezer. The subject or subjects unplugged both freezers. Other items taken were found out by the shed in the back yard. Fries’s son said he saw someone running from the property and into the field behind the house on Friday afternoon.
At 1:58 a.m. on June 22, Haley Palmer reported cash taken from her van in Westside.
Dog bite
At 3:14 p.m. on June 20, The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of kids bitten by a dog on Cedar Street in Charter Oak.
Noise complaint
At 12:25 a.m. on June 21, a noise complaint was called in at a residence on North School Street in Dow City. The investigating officer spoke with the subjects and advised them to turn the music down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.