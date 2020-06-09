Accidents
A hit and run accident occurred on June 4 at the Walmart parking lot. A silver 2014 Chrysler Town & County van was parked unattended from approximately 6 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. in the far north parking row (employee parking) in the 7th parking stall from the west. The van sustained
$1,000 damage to the tailgate. An unknown vehicle struck the van and left the scene. No vehicle debris or transfer paint was found on the van. Walmart loss prevention will check the surveillance footage for a possible suspect vehicle.
At 9:43 a.m. on June 4, a pickup owned by Crawford County was struck by a trailer. The accident happened at 250th Street and county road E16. The trailer is owned by R-R and Sons. The trailer was unhooked from a dump truck. While attempting to reattach the trailer, the brakes failed and the trailer slid into the county-owned pickup. Damage to the pickup’s right rear fender, tonneau bed cover and tailgate amounted to approximately $5,000. The trailer was not damaged.
At 4:37 p.m. on June 5, a motorcycle accident occurred on Avenue C in Denison. Sean Matthew Hall, 38, of Ricketts, had just left work from Smithfield Foods and was driving a black 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was approaching Highway 39 from Avenue C when the vehicle ahead of him was stopping. Hall applied the brakes and the back wheel of his motorcycle kicked out from some sand on the road, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and go over the right curb and down an embankment, stopping next to a tree. Hall had some road rash on his right arm and was taken to the hospital’s emergency’s room. The motorcycle sustained $3,000 damage and was towed from the scene.
Arrests
During a traffic stop at 4 p.m. on June 5, Terry Tague was arrested for driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. The traffic stop occurred at Highway 141 and L Avenue, Charter Oak.
During the investigation of a property-damage-only accident at 8:57 p.m. on June 6, Carlos Mesino Garcia was arrested for OWI, 1st offense, and was cited for failure to maintain control. The incident occurred on Vernon Voss Road near Denison.
At 8:47 p.m. on June 7, Bernardo Ozuna-Garibo, 21, of Denison, was arrested and charged with driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, 1st offense.
Thefts, vandalism
At 4:29 p.m. on June 5, a Schleswig resident reported a case of identity theft.At 10:15 a.m. on June 7, a Ricketts resident reported four flat tires.
Lost
At :43 a.m. on June 8, Timothy Reed reported a lost license plate at Continental Carbonics.
