Arrests and citations
At 10:58 p.m. on March 14, Jacob Miller was arrested for OWI, 1st offense, during a traffic stop on Highway 30 east of Dunlap.
Accidents
The morning of March 5 an accident occurred at the intersection of Park and Howard Street in Dow City. The drivers in the Brown vs. Wood case exchanged information.
At 10:00 p.m. on March 7 a hit-and-run accident was reported. A white 2019 GMC Sierra pick up was legally parked on South 10th Street near Beer 30 when it was struck by an unknown vehicle causing $3,000 damage to the middle driver’s side.
A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:08 p.m. on March 12. Shannon Lee Simpson, 47, of Denison, was backing a gray 1996 Chrysler LHS out of a parking stall when she struck a white 2013 Hino. Simpson’s vehicle sustained $500 damage to the rear bumper and the 2013 Hino sustained $2,000 damage to the rear stair. Both vehicles were driven away and no personal injuries were reported.
At 6:12 a.m. on March 13, a car versus deer property damage accident was reported at Highway 59 and X Avenue near Denison. The vehicle received damage to the hood and front headlights. No further details were available.
A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:42 p.m. on March 13. Delaney Jo Lutz, 16, of Denison, was driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Equinox heading West towards the intersection of 17th Street and 1st Avenue North. Esteban Castellanos, 16, of Denison, was driving a white 2001 Nissan Altima South on 17th Street. Lutz did not see the Castellanos vehicle and proceeded through the intersection striking the Castellanos vehicle in the front driver side corner causing $2,000 damage. Lutz’s vehicle sustained $2,000 to the front passenger side. Lutz was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Both vehicles were driven away and no personal injuries were reported.
Thefts
At 8:21 a.m. on March 14, Brian Erlbacher reported a theft near Dow City. Someone broke into the garage and took a Craftsman tool set, Stihl MS 290 chain saw, and a 2-gallon Porter Cable air compressor at 1:40 a.m. Entry was through a walk-through door. The subject went towards Dunlap.
Under investigation
At 2:09 a.m. on March 16, Haley Totten reported to the law enforcement center that her fiancé had been run over. The incident report states that James Gangestad reported being struck by a vehicle driven by Richard Mancini. The incident is under investigation.
Miscellaneous
At 4:32 p.m. on March 14, Javier Rodriguez reported an incident of road rage that occurred at the middle bucket in Denison. The incident report states that law enforcement would talk to the other party.
At 8:26 a.m. on March 14, Don Roberts reported a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 37 northwest of Dunlap. The vehicle was in the south ditch and no one was around. Dispatch made contact with the Harrison County and advised to have them tell the driver to contact the sheriff’s office.
Scam
At 3:30 p.m. on March 15, an individual in Denison reported receiving a check in the mail for $1,800 for being a secret shopper. The check came from New Castle, Delaware. The victim took the check to the bank and cashed it. The victim was instructed to purchase three $500 Best Buy gift cards and email the numbers to info@feedbacks.com. The victim did that and found out the next day from the bank that the check was not good. The victim was able to get some of the money back that was sent from Best Buy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.