Arrests
At 2:56 a.m. on February 10, Biyanka Akur, 21, was arrested in Schleswig on a Crawford County warrant.
Break-ins and Thefts
More information was provided for a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office incident report regarding a break-in at the Yes Way store in Manilla on February 9. The additional information is that two people broke into the store between the hours of 3 and 3 a.m. and that an attempt was made to break into the automatic teller machine. That attempt was unsuccessful. Entry was gained through the east wall of the building. Damage was done to the store and some bottles of liquid. The incident is under investigation. A shorter report about the break-in appeared in Tuesday’s Police Beat.
At 1:35 p.m. on February 10, a Denison resident reported a case of identity theft. Someone opened several Chase Bank accounts in in the victim’s name and cashed two fake checks for $80 per check.
Accidents
A one-vehicle, personal-injury accident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on February 7. Aurand Musfeldt lost control of her 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, which went into the ditch west of 180th Street on E16. A passerby pulled the vehicle out of the ditch. The vehicle had received minor damage to the front. Musfeldt went to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison at about 6 p.m. with a complaint of pain. She was treated and released. The report was called into the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center at 4:34 p.m. on February 7 by personnel at the hospital.
