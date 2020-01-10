Arrests and citations
At 2:10 a.m. on January 7 Nathanael Seth Herrin, 29, of Jefferson, was arrested for driving while license suspended (DUS) and theft in the 2nd degree for operating a black 1995 Jeep Wrangler reported stolen by Jose Alfredo Gonzalez Valle, 33, of Denison.
At 7:42 p.m. on January 7 Willian Eliseo Chevez Pineda, 37, of Denison was arrested for driving while barred.
At 9:09 p.m. on January 8, Will Soll was arrested for driving under suspension, no insurance and an expired vehicle registration. The stop was made at U Avenue and the Earling Road near Dow City.
Break-ins, Miscellaneous
At 11 a.m. on January 7, a subject in Schleswig reported receiving a bill in the mail from AT&T for an Apple iPhone which he never purchased. He also reported that no money was taken from any of his accounts.
At 3:50 p.m. on January 8, an attempted break-in was reported at 123 Main Street in Charter Oak.
At 7:30 p.m. on January 8, a possible break-in was reported at 408 Ash Street in Deloit. The garage entry door was open. The house door was secure and nothing was out of order.
Accidents
At 11:54 p.m. on January 6, Zachary Haberl lost control of his car on 185th Street North of Union Avenue. The vehicle received minor damage.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 6:15 a.m. on January 7. Mark Dee Moreland, 61 of Kiron was driving a 2012 Kalm Shag Truck into the Lineage Logistics parking lot at 601 Industrial Drive. Jordan Darrell Charles Hollander, 28, of Ute followed Moreland into the parking lot in a red 2011 Ram Pick-Up and parked along the north curb line. Moreland was backing an enclosed trailer up to dock #16 and was unable to see Hollander’s vehicle and struck the parked vehicle with the right rear wheels of the shag truck. There was no damage to Moreland’s vehicle. Hollander’s vehicle sustained $1,000 demage.
At 6:19 p.m. on January 8, a semi versus deer accident was reported on Highway 59 north of F16 in Shelby County. No further information was available.
