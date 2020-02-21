Arrests and citations
At 2:42 p.m. on February 17, Rogelio Lopez Morales, 38, of Denison, was arrested on an Ida County warrant.
At 3:38 p.m. on February 17, William Eliseo Chevez Pineda, 37, of Denison, was arrested on two active warrants.
At 10:17 p.m. on February 18, Shawn Freeman was arrested for driving under suspension.
At 11:39 p.m. on February 19, Paul Bainbridge was arrested for domestic abuse.
Accidents
At 9:57 a.m. on February 16, an accident occurred at Casey’s General Store in Denison. Doug Peters was backing a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup to leave the pump area when it struck a metal/concrete pole causing damage to the bumper on the rear driver’s side. No injuries were reported. The accident was investigated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 3 p.m. on February 18. Agot Ayuel Leek-Deng, 42, of West Des Moines, was driving a gold 2008 Toyota Highlander. Shimendi Birhane Embaye, 41, of Denison, had stopped in a silver 2007 Honda Civic on the side of the lane. Deng was backing up and did not see Embaye’s vehicle and struck the front driver side corner causing $750 damage to Embaye’s vehicle and $500 damage to Deng’s vehicle. No personal injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away.
At 11:19 a.m. on February 19, a two-vehicle accident occurred at Avenue C and 2nd Avenue North in Denison. LaDonna Christensen was entered onto Avenue C from 2nd Avenue North when Roger Borecky’s vehicle slid into the rear end of Christensen’s van causing damage to both vehicles. The roadways were snow and ice covered. No injuries were reported.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:05 a.m. on February 19. Jose Gomez, 25, of Denison, driver of a silver 2007 Toyota Prius, was stopped at a highway crossing waiting to turn into Western Iowa Tech Community College. Nicholas Lee Olson, 55, of Denison, was driving a red 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 towing a trailer westbound on Highway 30. Gomez did not see the vehicle driven by Olson due to a semi in front of Olson traveling westbound blowing snow up into the air. Gomez struck the middle driver side of the Olson vehicle causing approximately $1,500 damage. Gomez’s vehicle was severely damaged and was towed away. No personal injuries were reported. Olson’s vehicle and trailer were driven away from the scene.
K9 deployments
At 11:15 p.m. on February 16, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a K9 deployment on Main Street in Manning to assist other agencies.
At 12:16 a.m. on February 20, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a K9 search to assist another agency. The town in which the K9 search was not listed.
Miscellaneous
At 3:17 p.m. on February 17, a semi was reported on the side of the road at Highway 59 and B Avenue near Schleswig. The semi had a possible fuel problem and the owner was coming from Omaha to check it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.