Arrests
At 8:04 p.m. on December 21, Shane Michael Sturtevant, 27, of Denison, was arrested for OWI 1st offense. He was stopped while driving on South Main Street in Denison.
At 1:14 a.m. on December 22, Christian Uriel Negrete, 21, of Denison, was arrested for driving while suspended. He was stopped while driving on South Main Street in Denison.
At 1:50 a.m. on December 22, Hector Casanova Cantu, 46, of Manilla, was arrested for driving while license under suspension. He was stopped while driving on Broadway in Denison.
At 2:24 a.m. on December 22, Nyanlieth Stephen Par, 29, of Deloit, was arrested and charged with operating vehicle without owner’s consent, open container, driving while barred and OWI 3rd offense. He was stopped while driving on Broadway in Denison.
At 8:23 p.m. on December 22, Adrian Landeros was arrested for driving under suspension.
At 11:21 p.m. on December 22, Grant Scott Cunard, 28, of West Union, was arrested for driving while suspended. He was stopped while driving on Highway 59.
At 11:30 p.m. on December 22, Shawn Freeman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at an underage party in Arion.
At 4:21 a.m. on December 25, Edward Majerus was cited for driving under suspension when his vehicle was stopped for entering Yellow Smoke Park after hours.
At 10:10 p.m. on December 25, Christopher John Terwilleger, 35, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. He was stopped while at a parking lot along Highway 39.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:36 a.m. on December 20 in the parking lot at The Andersons. Lisa Rae Rodriguez, 53, of Hampton, was driving a red 2010 Chevrolet HHR east in the parking lot when Giovanny Jorge Palacios Hernandez, 22, of Hampton, was backing a white 2006 Ford Econoline from its parking stall and struck the Rodriguez vehicle. Damage to the Rodriguez vehicle was $1,000. Damage to the Palacios Hernandez vehicle was $250.
At 1:09 p.m. on December 20, a property-damage only accident was reported one-half mile north of American Protein Company southwest of Denison. The incident report said that Tonya Moore was driving Joshua Davis’s white Pontiac Grand Am on Lincoln Way. She lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the road. The vehicle rolled onto its top. A possible fire under the hood was reported. Neither Moore or the passenger reported injuries at the time of the accident.
Two vehicles were damaged in a hit-and-run accident that was reported at 8:49 a.m. on December 22. John Langholz and Antonio Ibarra both had their vehicles parked along the street in the 1700 block of Broadway in Denison overnight. Ibarra’s vehicle was parked alongside the eastbound lane and Langholz’s vehicle was parked in his driveway at 1716 Broadway. It appeared that a vehicle struck the rear driver’s side corner of Ibarra’s vehicle before swerving across the street and into the driveway at 1716 Broadway, striking Langholz’s white 2000 Dodge Dakota truck. Debris was found from the collisions in and around the area. The color of the pieces and the part numbers found appear to be from a white 2004-2008 Pontiac Grand Prix. Langholz’s truck received $5,000 damage and was listed as totaled. Ibarra’s silver 2000 Chevrolet Suburban received $1,000 damage.
Theft, Vandalism, Break-Ins,
Miscellaneous
On December 20, Rajene Hickey reported the theft of a purse in Manilla.
At 8:47 a.m. on December 21, Lyle Miller reported theft from work trucks at the school in Manilla. Taken was a one-half-full 20-pound propane tank that belongs to Elevate Roofing.
At 3:15 p.m. on December 22, it was reported that a baggie of a white powdery substance was found at the Dow City Community Building. A drug K9 alerted on the contents of the baggie.
On December 23, a resident of Manning reported identity theft. Someone received a bank account statement and a cashier’s check using his information.
At 1:49 a.m. on December 24, Amber Nelson reported a rock thrown through a window at a residence in Dow City. She also reported she thought someone had been in the house earlier. The incident report said the back doors were forced open and a window was broken out.
At 3:03 a.m. on December 24, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Denison Police Department for an incident in which a male and female were fighting by Washington Park in Denison.
