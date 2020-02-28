Arrests and citations
On February 21, David Eugene Gangestad, 61, was cited for unlawful passing of a school bus – 1st offense.
At 3:25 p.m. on February 23, Jesse Mitchell Jorgensen, 45, of Schleswig, was arrested for disorderly conduct for threats made on February 21.
At 9:28 p.m. on February 23, Curtis Ray Donaldson, 32, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault and assault causing serious injury.
At 10:11 a.m. on February 25, Gary Michael Neddermeyer, 60, of Denison was arrested for assault.
At 3:40 p.m. on February 25, Douglas Duane Myers, 46, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant for harassment in the 1st degree.
At 3:38 p.m. on February 25, Dalia Vianey Villa Vega, 20, of Denison, was arrested for theft in the 5th degree at Walmart.
At 10:49 p.m. on February 25, Ross Rawlo Kastner, 62, was arrested for OWI during a traffic stop on Highway 59 north of Schleswig.
At 8:34 p.m. on February 26, Beth Ann Vogt, 34, of Denison, was arrested for DUS - driving while license denied, suspended or revoked.
Accidents
A car and school bus accident occurred at 4:30 p.m. on February 21 in Westside. Allan Leo Kock, 66, of Westside, was driving a yellow 2019 International bus owned by the Ar-We-Va Community School District. The bus was facing north on Park Street, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 30. Loran Francis Sporrer, 58, of Manning, was driving a blue 2000 Ford Taurus east on Highway 30. Kock stated that he did not see Sporrer’s vehicle and proceeded into the roadway, striking the vehicle in the right rear. No injuries were reported at the scene. Kock was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The bus received $1,000 damage and Sporrer’s vehicle received $2,500 damage.
At two-vehicle accident occurred at 12 p.m. on February 24. Sheray Christi Schrunk, 21, of Hornick, was driving a gray 2015 Jeep Compass and waiting for traffic to move at the intersection of Broadway and 14th Street when a black 2010 Ford F150 driven by Joel Elasar Lopez Saquec, 44, of Denison, backed out of a parking stall and struck the front passenger side of Schrunk’s vehicle, causing $200 damage. Saquec’s vehicle sustained $200 damage. No personal injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:10 p.m. on February 26. Francisca Rubysela Ramirez, 21, of Denison, was driving a gray 2009 Dodge Journey east on 5th Avenue North when he struck a red 2017 Ford F150 driven by Chad Patrick Stephens, 41, of Denison. Ramirez’s vehicle sustained $4,000 damage to the front and Stephens’s vehicle sustained $10,000 damage to the driver’s side. Ramirez was cited with failure to obey a stop sign, violation of instructional limitation and failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident. Stephens’s vehicle was driven away from the scene and Ramirez’s vehicle was towed.
At 7:39 p.m. on February 26, a car versus deer accident was reported by Tom Hamilton. The accident occurred on Highway 59 near the Crawford County border. No further information was available in the incident report.
Fraud
At 11:30 a.m. on February 25, a case of attempted fraud was reported. A Ute resident reported that he received a letter from Chase Bank that stated an account had been opened in his name, which was not true. Chase Bank wanted him to pay $276 for the fictitious account.
Vandalism
At 8:06 a.m. on February 24, the law enforcement center received a report of a broken window on the east side of the courthouse.
