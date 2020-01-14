Arrests, citations and warrants
At 11:37 p.m. on January 9, Tanner Mitchell Bremser, 24, of Denison, was arrest for OWI 2nd offense.
On January 10, Terry Randol, 64, was transported from the Fort Dodge jail to Denison on a Crawford County warrant in connection with a 3rd degree burglary charge.
At 2:27 p.m. on January 11, Victor Manuel Carrizales-Vazquez, 32, of Denison, was arrested on three charges; burglary in the 2nd degree, violation of a no-contact order and interference with official acts after an incident at a residence on Chamberlin Drive in Denison.
At 6:05 p.m. on January 11, Stacy Marie Krajicek, 35, of West Des Moines, was arrested for public intoxication, interference with official acts and assault on a law enforcement officer occurring on South Main Street in Denison.
At 6:21 p.m. on January 11, Jeffrey TenEyck, 42, was arrested on a Monona County warrant and cited for speeding. He was stopped at Highway 141 and 160th Street, Charter Oak.
At 9:10 p.m. on January 11, Richie Mancini was arrested on a Monona County warrant.
Accidents
A hit and run accident was reported on January 7. A black 2005 Cadillac DeVille received $1,500 damage to the front passenger side corner.
A one-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on January 12 when a tan 2001 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Jose A. Aldana-Rodriguez, 47, of Denison, was traveling westbound on highway 30 and lost control due to the snow and ice on the roadway. Rodriguez’s vehicle entered the median and struck a sign causing $3,500 damage to the middle passenger side of the vehicle.
At 3:29 p.m. on January 9, Kyle Peterson reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 141 and 130th Street, Charter Oak. Damage was done to the front passenger side of the vehicle. Peterson reported that the airbag was deployed. He did not report any injuries.
At 5:20 p.m. on January 9, Lucero Rangel reported that a car versus deer accident had occurred on January 7 on Highway 59 near Defiance.
At 12:29 a.m. on January 10, a white vehicle was reported in the ditch at Highway 39 and Vernon Voss Road. Nobody was with the vehicle. The vehicle was registered to Phillip Emarine, of Schleswig.
A property damage-only accident was reported on Highway 59 near the Schleswig Golf Course at 3:22 p.m. on January 12.
At 4:02 p.m. on January 12, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol with an accident on Highway 59 south of the Highway 59/141 junction.
Vandalism
On January 10 a car was reported having been egged on 5th Avenue in Manilla.
