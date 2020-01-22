Theft
Denette Almond reported at 4 p.m. on January 17 the theft of two iPhones XRs in Manilla. The phones are valued at $599 each. A package was delivered by FedEx on January 15. Almond reported that the package did not contain the iPhones and that the bottom of the box was cut and sealed again. It is unknown exactly where the theft occurred.
Vandalism, Damage
At 1:31 p.m. on January 18, Sandy Bauman reported that someone hit the propane tank at 766 Railroad Street in Charter Oak during the night.
Arrests
At 6:09 p.m. on January 16, Jerry Thies was arrested for OWI-1st. He had been stopped on Highway 141, Charter Oak, for having no taillights on the vehicle he was driving.
At 1:23 p.m. on January 17, Oscar Flores Jr. was arrested for OWI-2nd. He had been stopped at Broadway and 18th Street in Denison for having a headlight out on his vehicle.
At 12:10 a.m. on January 18, Mitch Little was arrested for speeding, driving under suspension, eluding, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested after a pursuit that was northbound on Highway 39.
At 9:24 p.m. on January 19, Willie Soll was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident happened at 6:57 p.m. on January 16 at Ettleman’s Town & Country in Dow City. Kelvin N. Jones, 59, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was driving a Freightliner semi and backed into a parked car owned by David Rihner. The Freightliner did not receive damage; Rihner’s vehicle received approximately $2,500 damage.
At 12:58 p.m. on January 17, Colleen Poole reported that her son put his car in a cornfield at Highway 141/L Avenue, Charter Oak. He lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway. The vehicle went into the southwest ditch. No injuries were reported and the family arranged for tow service.
At 12:02 p.m. on January 18, a vehicle slid into the ditch at 1820 Highway 59, Denison. No injuries were reported.
At 12:10 p.m. on January 18, Tanner Reimer reported that he was traveling south on Highway 59 when someone slid through the stop sign at I Avenue, causing Reimer to hit his brakes, and his vehicle went into the west ditch. The driver’s door and fender were damaged.
At 12:55 p.m. on January 18, a vehicle went into the ditch at Highway 59 and Goodrich Loop. The owner reported help was coming to get the vehicle out.
At 2:07 p.m. on January 18, a caller reported a vehicle went into the ditch at 1071 Highway 39, Kiron. Waderich Towing towed the vehicle out of the ditch.
At 4:41 p.m. on January 18, Valone Reimers reported a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 59 and L Avenue, Denison. The owner made arrangements to have the vehicle towed.
At 5:11 p.m. on January 18, Gay Eh Wah lost control of his black 2003 Ford Explorer due to the winter weather conditions. The vehicle traveled into the ditch approximately one mile west of Highway 39 on E16. No injuries were reported.
At 9:49 p.m. on January 18, Gaylen Mohr reported that a vehicle slid into the ditch at Highway 59 and Six Mile road, Denison. Waderich Towing pulled the vehicle onto the road. No damage was done to the vehicle.
