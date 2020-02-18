Arrests and citations
At 10:54 a.m. on February 13, Jose Lara Pantoja, 38, of Denison, was arrested for DUS-driving while license suspended.
At 7:49 p.m. on February 14, Claudia Rubio Padilla, 40, of Denison, was arrested for theft in the 5th degree for the theft of $89.47 worth of groceries from Walmart.
At 1:48 a.m. on February 15, Jose Heriberto Bermudez Martinez, 21, of Denison was arrest for OWI-driving under the influence 1st offense.
At 1:11 a.m. on February 16, Louis Carlos Salguero, 19, and Michael Lopez, 19, both of Denison, were arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of alcohol 18/19/20. The location of the incident was a bar/nightclub on South Main in Denison. According to a Crawford County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the call came from El Patron. The sheriff’s office assisted the police units with a fight.
At 2:32 a.m. on February 16, Carlos Enrique Gonzalez Sierra, 29, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-driving under the influence, 1st offense.
Accidents
At 6:47 p.m. on February 11, an accident with no injuries was reported at 5th Street and 5th Avenue in Manilla. No further details were available on the incident report.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:02 p.m. on February 14 at 2781 Highway 59 near Denison. Alan Elson was driving south on Highway 59 when his vehicle struck the year of Rhonda Ketelsen’s vehicle as she was turning onto 270th Street. Ketelsen reported minor neck injury and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. Olson, of Manilla, did not receive any injuries. His vehicle was towed by Waderich Towing.
Thefts, Vandalism
At 9:23 a.m. on February 12, Gale Hudson, of Vail, reported the theft of a wood burning stove from a residence sometime within the previous two weeks.
At 4:55 p.m. on February 12, Jamie Reynolds reported that an unknown party shattered the rear window of a vehicle in Charter Oak with what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun.
Abandoned vehicle
On February 12, an abandoned vehicle located on Highway 30 west of Westcott Road was towed to the impound lot.
