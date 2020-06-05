Arrests and citations
At 12:51 a.m. on June 2, Angel Ahumada Perez, 51, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI, 2nd, reckless driving and running a stop sign. The incident occurred at 1st Avenue South and South 12th Street in Denison as Perez was attempting to elude police officers. He ended up losing control of the silver 2002 Buick Park Avenue he was driving and crashed it. Perez was uninjured. His vehicle received $1,200 damage. It was disabled and a tow was privately arranged.
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident was reported at the Smithfield Foods parking lot in Denison at 1:18 a.m. on June 3. A white 2018 Toyota Corolla was struck by an unknown blue vehicle, which left the scene. The Toyota received $3,000 damage.
A backing accident occurred at the Walmart parking lot in Denison at 3:53 p.m. on June 3. Terrance Weah, 18, of Denison, was backing a white 2008 Ford Explorer from a parking space in Row 3, and Dennis Robert Bumann, 57, of Schleswig, was backing a blue 2019 Ford Edge from a parking space in Row 4. Weah backed into the left rear door of Bumann’s vehicle. The vehicle Weah was driving did not have current license plates but he did have a bill of sale for a recent purchase from a dealership. Weah admitted that he did not have insurance on the vehicle. Weah’s vehicle was not damaged, and Bumann’s vehicle received $2,000 damage.
Theft
At 2:31 p.m. on June 2, Jacob Kluver, of Kiron, reported that his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was stolen between 5 p.m. on June 1 and 2:30 p.m. on June 2. The pickup had a full tank of gas and had in its bed an external fuel tank and an air compressor.
Miscellaneous
At 7:32 a.m. on June 3, a Deloit resident contacted the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center to report receiving a threatening test message.
At 8:40 p.m. on June 3 the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a teal Ford Ranger being driven erratically in Vail.
