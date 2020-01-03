Arrests and citations
At 2:55 p.m. on December 27, Jose Joaquin Rangel, 38, of Denison, was arrested for domestic assault.
At 6:31 p.m. on December 30, Jose Cruz Gutierrez Villanueva, 26, of Denison, was arrested on two Crawford County warrants.
At 9:36 a.m. on January 31, Anselmo Villa-Sanchez, 23, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County, Nebraska.
At 5:50 p.m. on December 31, Ashley Nicole Rangel, 28, of Denison, was charged with violation of a no-contact order.
At 8:34 p.m. on December 30, Nely Angelica Galdamez, 22, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant.
At 9:45 p.m. on December 30, Nathaneal Seth Herrin, 19, was arrested for the violation of a no-contact order.
At 9:25 p.m. on December 31, Shol William Nyuon, 37, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant in Monona County.
At 7:44 p.m. on January 1, Bradley Joseph Cedar, 44, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended (DUS). He was stopped on Avenue C in Denison.
At 12:51 a.m. on January 2, Kassidy Nicole Methvin, 24, was arrested in Woodbury County on a Crawford County warrant and was transported back to Crawford County from Sioux City.
Miscellaneous
At 7:04 p.m. on December 29, a Manilla resident reported a harassing phone call. The individual was advised to contact Straight Talk to have the number reported as harassment.
At 5 a.m. on January 1, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist during an assault incident.
Accidents
A car versus deer accident occurred at 8:35 a.m. on December 27 on U Avenue east of 240th Street. Connie Garett reported damage to the left front fender flare. The incident report said the vehicle did not receive enough damage to qualify for a state accident report.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:17 p.m. on December 27 at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and North 9th Street in Denison. Everardo Banda Oropeza, 32, of Denison, was driving a black 2010 Ford F15 pickup south on North 9th Street, and Gary Lee Hansen, 74, of Denison, was driving a red 2013 Ford Fusion west on 5th Avenue North. Hansen made a left turn onto North 9th Street and struck Banda Oropeza’s pickup, causing $1,500 damage to the front driver’s side. Hansen’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front passenger side corner. No one was injured.
A one-vehicle accident occurred at 4:43 p.m. on December 29 on Highway 59. Diangliep Lony Thiejock, 54, of Denison, was driving a red 2008 Ford F150 pickup north on Highway 59. He said the road was icy and he lost control of his vehicle. It entered the west ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on the passenger side. The windshield was cut by the Denison Volunteer Fire Department in order to get Thiejock out. He was not injured. His pickup received $5,000 damage.
A passenger vehicle and a tractor were involved in an accident that happened at 5:15 p.m. on December 29 on Avenue C in Denison. Kateryne Alejandra Escobar Aquino, 20, of Denison, was driving a blue 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited and was turning left onto Avenue C from the Walmart parking lot. Todd Lee Jepsen, 51, of Schleswig, was driving a 1980 John Deere 4840 tractor traveling on Avenue C. Escobar Aquino claimed that her window was foggy and did not see the tractor approaching. The tractor had the right of way and was moving straight when it struck Escobar Aquino’s vehicle. The airbags in Escobar Aquino’s vehicle deployed. It received $5,000 damage and was considered totaled. Jepsen’s tractor received $3,000 damage and was able to be driven away. No injuries were reported.
At 8:50 a.m. on December 30, a vehicle hit a concrete barrier protecting the gas pumps at Kimmes Country Store on Highway 30 in Denison. Oscar Gonzalez, 54, of Denison, was driving a gray 2005 Oldsmobile Alero southeast in the Country Store’s parking lot. The surface was slick with snow and ice. Gonzalez was traveling too fast for the conditions and his vehicle slid into the concrete barrier. Gonzalez said he had been westbound on Highway 30 and turned north onto South 11th Street and entered the parking lot from the South 11th Street entrance. His vehicle received $2,000 damage. Gonzalez was cited for no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.
A two-vehicle accident occurred on 6th Street in Manilla at 11:04 a.m. on December 30. Jewel Ellen Nordby, 17, of Manilla, was driving a white 2011 Hyundai Sonata and was entering onto 6th Street from the alley, turning north. Nordby said she looked to see if the roadway was clear before entering the street. Once on the street, Nordby noticed a green Ford Taurus traveling north on 6th Street but could not get out of the way. Julie Ann Meneough, 49, of Manilla, the driver of the Ford Taurus, was applying the brakes but was sliding on the icy street and wasn’t able to stop before her vehicle hit the rear driver side door area of Nordby’s vehicle. Nordby’s vehicle received $6,500 damage. Meneough’s vehicle received $2,500 damage. No injuries were reported.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:18 p.m. on December 30 on Highway 30 in Denison. Randy Alvarado, 18, of Denison, was driving a black 2017 Dodge Ram pickup west on Highway 30 when a vehicle in front of him turned right onto South 15th Street. Alvarado pressed on his brakes to slow down for the turning vehicle and the back of his pickup was struck by a red 2013 Ford F25 pickup being driven by Brent Joseph Tiefenthaler, 38, of Breda. Tiefenthaler said he tried to brake but his vehicle did not slow down due to the slushy conditions. Alvarado’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the rear passenger side corner. Tiefenthaler’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the front middle. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away.
A 9:52 a.m. on January 1, the Denison Police Department investigated damage done by a vehicle to a mailbox at 1106 North 16th. The officer visited with Kaylie Shea Koch, who had reported the accident. A witness to the accident had sent Koch’s husband a message that stated the vehicle was a black Chevrolet Suburban that was parked at 1113 North 16th Street. The officer spoke to Juan Escobar, the resident at 1113 North 16th Street, about the incident and was told the Suburban belongs to Nelson Edgardo Medrano. Medrano admitted to backing up and hitting the mailbox. Medrano, 46, of Denison, was cited for unsafe backing. He provided insurance information. Koch’s mailbox received $500 damage. Medrano’s black 2005 Chevrolet Suburban received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side corner. The time and date of the accident was listed on the report as 10 p.m. on December 31.
