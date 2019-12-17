Arrests
At 11:06 p.m. on December 12, Angela Krystal Lovejoy, 33, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
At 11:23 p.m. on December 14, Jose Angel Reyes-Mendoza, 25, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:13 p.m. on December 10 on Avenue C in Denison. Judith Ann Bruns, 76, of Denison, was driving a tan 2002 Mercury Sable east on Avenue C and struck a white 2011 Ford F15 pickup that was also eastbound but was stopped for a non-contact vehicle that was turning ahead. John Merrill Larson, 66, of Kiron, was the driver of the pickup. EMS was called for Bruns. Her vehicle was secured and her keys given to her while at the hospital. Larson’s pickup received $100 damage. Bruns’s vehicle received $1,500 damage. Bruns was cited for failure to have a valid operator license or permit.
A pickup versus deer accident occurred at 7:12 a.m. on December 13 along Highway 141. Marco Tulio Castellano Salas, 58, of Sioux City, was driving a white 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup east on Highway 141 near the intersection with 130th Street, when his pickup struck a deer. Damage of $2,500 was done to the pickup’s grill, bumper, hood and headlights. No injuries were reported and the pickup was able to be driven away.
At 9:44 a.m. on December 13, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report that the railroad crossing arms were hit on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks by The Andersons Denison Ethanol plant southwest of Denison. The incident report said that John Thraen, of Earling, was driving a 2011 Freightliner semi with a trailer and while turning into the ethanol plant the trailer caught the signal pedestal and broke it off at ground level.
At 12 p.m. on December 13, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report that a purple 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix had been hit by an unknown vehicle during the night. The vehicle was legally parked and was facing west on the north side of the 1800 block of 1st Avenue North. The vehicle received $1,500 damage.
At 12:31 p.m. on December 13, a car was reported in the ditch at 1540 Highway 59 near Schleswig. The vehicle was driven out. No damage was done to the fence or the field, and the car received slight damage.
Scam
At 1:12 p.m. on December 15, a Westside resident reported a scam in which he gave his bank account information, credit card information and the last four digits of his Social Security number. He was advised to call his bank and the Social Security office to tell them what happened.
Stolen vehicle
At 6:36 p.m. on December 14, a stolen vehicle was recovered on N Avenue west of Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison. The vehicle was taken to the impound lot.
Theft, vandalism, break-in
At 8:40 a.m. on December 12, a report was called in that yards were driven through in the 600 block of 5th Avenue in Manilla.
At 4:20 a.m. on December 13, Rick Pottebaum, of Denison, reported that early in the morning between 12:30 and 7:30 a.m., a person or persons went through vehicles parked at his residence. Missing or stolen was roughly $20 in cash and change, a Craftsman soft took bag with a S&R socket set, a Pittsburgh socket set, IT nut driver set(standard and metric) and assorted other hand tools.
At 11:54 a.m. on December 15, an individual reported a house broken into in Manilla. The subject left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.