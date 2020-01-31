Arrests
At 1:24 p.m. on January 27, Mark A. Cham, 47, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication.
At 11:17 p.m. on January 27, Marcos David Hernandez-Perez, 18, of Denison, was arrested for trespassing 1st offense.
At 8:59 a.m. on January 29, Chase Eugene Reis, 41, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County misdemeanor warrant for theft and a new complaint of false reporting to public entity.
Miscellaneous
At 11:17 p.m. on January 27, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deployed a K9 in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South in Denison.
At 8:05 p.m. on January 28, Janet Shumate reported a person driving through a yard in Dow City.
At 1:02 a.m. on January 29, Tristen Caniglia reported having a vehicle stuck in the snow on 220th Street North of Q Avenue near Denison.
A garbage truck was reported in the roadway at the intersection of Donna Reed Road and S Avenue at 11:38 a.m. on January 29. It was later removed.
