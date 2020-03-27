Arrests and citations
At 6:47 p.m. on March 21, Mabior Thuc Akur, 55, of Denison, was arrested for child endangerment - serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, robbery, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
At 8 p.m. on March 24, Michael Lopez, 19, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana to a minor, a Class B felony, and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor.
At 8 p.m. on March 24, during a traffic stop in Kiron, two juvenile males were found in possession of marijuana and were referred to juvenile court.
Thefts and vandalism
A theft in Arion was reported by Dennis Ten Eyck at 7:45 a.m. on March 23. Stolen were two Stihl chain saws (models 290 and 170), a Husqvarna model 435 chain saw, a Snap-on battery back and a Snap-on impact drill. The total value of the items is $2,000. The last time Ten Eyck saw the items was a week ago.
At 6 p.m. on March 25, Miguel Angel Ayala Murcia of Denison reported four tires cut on his vehicle while parked at his residence.
At 8 p.m. on March 25, Ricardo Rosales-Cardona and Sandra Olivia Silverio Gutierrez reported two vehicles having their tires slashed while parked in front of 1719 3rd Avenue South in Denison.
Fire
At 3:53 p.m. on March 24, Austin McMinemee reported a grass fire west of 3175 L Avenue near Vail.
