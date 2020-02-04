Arrests
At 5:01 p.m. on January 29, Jill Renee Schmadeke, 59, of Schleswig, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant.
At 9:14 p.m. on January 31, Nathan Scott TenEyck, 38, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
At 8:37 p.m. on February 1, Rosalia Garcia Torres, 41, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense.
At 11:23 p.m. on February 1, Maurice Antonio Lyons, 37, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on Pottawattamie County warrants for child endangerment, domestic abuse assault while displaying or using a weapon, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 8 a.m. on January 31. Christian Douglas Heilesen, 16, of Denison, was driving a red 1999 GMC Sierra pickup east on 4th Avenue North while Mariola Anabeli Kahl, 38, of Dow City, was waiting at the stop sign at the intersection of 4th Avenue North and 18th Street in a beige 2018 Toyota Camry. Heilesen wasn’t able to stop his vehicle fast enough due to the snow and ice on the ground. His pickup struck the Camry in the rear. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away. The Camry received $4,000 damage and the pickup received $1,000 damage. Heilesen was cited for following too close.
At 2:26 p.m. on January 31, a car was reported in the ditch on Highway 59 just south of Schleswig. Arrangements were made for Waderich’s Towing to pull the car out. No damage was done to the vehicle and no report was needed.
At 6:53 p.m. on January 31, a hit-and-run accident occurred at the Pizza Ranch parking lot. A legally parked red 2011 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup was backed into by another vehicle that then drove away. The pickup received $3,000 damage to the truck bed and tail light on the driver’s side. The vehicle that drove away after causing the accident is believed to be a silver 2003 Buick Rendezvous.
At 1:30 a.m. on February 1, an employee of Max Taxi called to the law enforcement center to report damage to a light pole on their property. While en route the investigating officer noticed a gray 1997 Chrysler Town & Country sitting in front of a business on Main Street between Broadway and 1st Avenue North. The vehicle, being driven by Markese Denaughtis Zeigler, 18, of Mankato, Minnesota, had sustained damage that appeared to be of a vehicle hitting a pole. The vehicle was towed and the owner later called to arrange getting the vehicle. Zeigler had informed the vehicle’s owner that she had hit a pole just down the street. The vehicle received $8,000 damage. The light/utility pole received $1,500 damage.
A backing accident at occurred at 11:25 a.m. on February 1 caused minor damage. Bryce Alan Lee, 81, of Danbury, was backing a black 2016 Chevrolet Equinox from a parking place on Arrowhead Drive in Denison and Marissa Nieto Medina, 28, of Denison, was stopped behind him in a black 2015 Nissan Altima. Lee’s pickup backed into Nieto Medina’s vehicle. The pickup was not damaged and the bumper of Nieto Medina’s vehicle received a minor scratch on the bumper listed at about $50 in damage.
