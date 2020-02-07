Arrests and citations
At 10:15 p.m. on February 1, Matthew Stoll, 21, was arrested for OWI-1st offense during a traffic stop at the Country Store in Denison.
At 2:26 a.m. on February 3, Mariano Artemio Gonzalez, 36, was arrested for OWI and eluding near Schleswig.
At 6:50 p.m. on February 3, Kelly Dean Warnke, 53, of Denison, was arrested for disorderly conduct - fighting behavior.
At 6:51 p.m. on February 1, Edward Majerus, 21, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license suspended.
At 2:26 a.m. on February 2, Orlando Cabrera Razo, 23, of Denison, was arrested for OWI 1st offense.
At 4:35 a.m. on February 2, Paul Lee Brungardt, 50, of Denison, was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense.
At 1:48 p.m. on February 2, Mark A. Cham, 47, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication.
At 1:48 p.m. on February 2, Mabior Thuc Akur, 55, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication
At 10:30 p.m. on February 2, Kavion J. Wright, 18, of Omaha, NE, was arrested for assault.
At 10:30 p.m. on February 2, a juvenile of Lincoln, NE, was arrested for assault.
At 11:37 p.m. on February 5, Julian Barrientos, 26, of Rock Valley, was arrested for driving under suspension
Accidents
At 4 p.m. on January 29, a two-vehicle accident occurred in Westside. Monte Linn Crichton, 63, of Vail, was driving a white 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman van west on Highway 30 and had slowed and signaled to make a left turn onto Eagle Street. Ceaton Eugene Harter, 20, of Grinnell, was driving a white 2008 Nissan Altima and was also traveling west and was behind Crichton’s vehicle. Harter’s vehicle ran into the back end of Crichton’s vehicle. Both vehicles were parked on the north shoulder of the highway when the investigating officer from the sheriff’s office arrived. Harter’s vehicle received $3,500 damage. Crichton’s vehicle, owned by Drees Heating & Plumbing, Inc., of Carroll, received $2,500 damage. Harter was cited for failure to stop in an assured, clear distance and for failure to provide proof of insurance-accident.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 7:33 p.m. on February 1 in the Hy-Vee parking lot. Jeinmy Lisseth Cantu, 28, of Denison, was driving a black 2006 Honda Pilot east in front of the store in the parking lot. Yangsun Yu Bertrand, 57, of Vail, was driving a red 2011 Jeep north in the parking lot and struck Cantu’s vehicle in the front passenger side causing $1,500 damage to the Cantu vehicle and $1,500 damage to Bertrand’s vehicle. No personal injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away.
A two-vehicle accident occurred on February 4 at 1:27 p.m. Sandra Lillian Bryan, 62, of Denison, was driving a red 2005 Ford Explorer west in the right lane of Highway 30 when a black 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Richard Elmer Wanberg, 58, of Denison, struck the rear passenger side of Bryan’s vehicle as Wanberg was exiting the Super Wash car wash. Bryan’s vehicle sustained $50 damage and Wanberg’s sustained $700 damage. Both vehicles were driven away and no personal injuries were reported. Wanberg was cited for failure to yield the right of way and failure to prove financial liability.
Miscellaneous
At 10:07 p.m. on February 2, a Mustang was reported in the ditch at 210th and G Avenue near Ricketts. No one was in the vehicle, and it as towed to the impound lot in Denison by Waderich Towing.
Fire Call
At 9:43 p.m. on February 4, a structure fire was reported at 400 Main Street in Deloit.
