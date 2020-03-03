Arrests and citations
At 9:54 p.m. on February 27, Louis Humberto De La Cruz, 24, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred.
At 5:48 p.m. on February 28, Liliana G. Romero-Lopez, 42, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked.
At 8:15 p.m. on February 28, Amelia Velazquez, 21, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license under suspension.
At 2:02 a.m. on February 29, Jeferson Juan Antonio Gomez Rucu, 19, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license under suspension.
At 11:43 a.m. on February 29, three individuals were arrested at a traffic stop in Schleswig. Laura Lynn Lindsay, 23, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; Steven Anthony Clarenc Stone, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor; and Christopher Douglas Wiley, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – 1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a Class D felony.
Accidents
At two-vehicle accident occurred at 2:19 p.m. on February 29. Roger Ferdinand Eischeid, 78, of Templeton, was backing a silver 2008 Chevrolet pickup from a parking stall when he struck a red 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Colleen Kay Steinkuehler, 68, of Denison, on the driver’s side causing approximately $1,500 damage to the doors. Eischeid’s vehicle sustained approximately $1,500 damage. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away.
Theft
At 10:21 a.m. on February 28, Juan Vega, of Dow City, reported tools missing from his residence.
