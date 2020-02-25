Arrests and citations
At 1:48 p.m. on February 22, Carlos Chan-Chable, 39, of Denison was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
Accidents
A one-vehicle accident occurred at 1:01 p.m. on February 19. Mario Antonio Artistondo Ramos, 25, of Denison, was driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer on 9th Street when the vehicle slid head-on into a building owned by Ervin Raymond Pauley, due to snow and ice in the roadway. Ramos’s vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 damage to its front and the building sustained approximately $5,000 damage. Ramos was cited for failure to maintain control. The vehicle was driven away and no personal injuries were reported.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:06 a.m. on February 21. Brenda Sue Schurke, 44, of Denison, was backing a white 2015 Ford F250 out of a parking stall and did not see the orange 2005 Nissan driven by Samuel Demoz Mezgebo, 22, of Denison. Schurke’s vehicle sustained approximately $500 damage to the rear driver side corner. Mezgebo’s vehicle sustained approximately $2,500 damage to the rear passenger side. Both vehicles were driven away and no personal injuries were reported.
At 7:30 a.m. on February 22, at two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 30 near Ettleman’s in Dow City. Andrew Obamwonyi, 55, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was driving a gray 2016 Mercedes GLC300 east on Highway 30 and was following or came up quickly to a white 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup being driven by Walter Raymond Shumate, 60, of Dunlap. As Obamwonyi passed Shumate’s vehicle, Shumate turned left toward Ettleman’s and hit the right rear side of Obamwonyi’s vehicle. Both vehicles were parked in Ettleman’s lot when the investigating officer arrived. Obamwonyi stated he thought Shumate was going to turn right onto Howard Street. Shutmate said that he signaled a left turn to go to Ettleman’s. Obamwonyi’s vehicle received $3,000 damage. Shumate’s vehicle received $100 damage.
A five-vehicle accident occurred at 12:36 p.m. on February 23. Simon Anyang Kuol, 41, of Denison, was backing a green 1999 Mitsubishi out of a parking stall when he struck the right rear of a parked white 2005 Honda Civic DX. Kuol allegedly panicked and stepped on accelerator instead of the brake resulting in three other vehicles being damaged in the parking lot. A white 1999 Honda Accord received approximately $4,000 damage to the rear passenger side corner. A 2007 Honda Accord SE received approximately $3,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. And a beige Chevy Cavalier received approximately $8,000 damage to the middle driver side. The Mitsubishi driven by Kuol came to rest facing northbound with the right side of the vehicle against a brick & concrete building at the east end of the private parking lot. Kuol’s vehicle was driven away and no personal injuries were reported.
Fire
At 10:06 a.m. on February 22, firefighters and equipment from the Denison and Dow City-Arion departments were paged for a minor fire at The Andersons ethanol plant southwest of Denison. Flames were reported in corn dryer. The Crawford County Ambulance also responded. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.