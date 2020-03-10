Arrests
At 9:02 p.m. on March 6, Curtis Otto Malone, 28, of Dow City, was arrested for having an open container during a traffic stop on Highway 30 near Arion.
Accidents
At 4:14 p.m. on March 3, a two-car accident occurred on Highway 30 in Denison. Flor Marina Salazar, 40, of Denison, was driving 2008 Honda Accord, and Paige Marie Schultz, 20, Glidden, was driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Malibu. Both were traveling west on Highway 30 with Salazar’s vehicle in front. At around the 1000 block, Salazar began to slow down, and Schultz reported losing her glasses and trying to grab them off the floorboard at that time. Salazar’s vehicle received $500 damage to the rear middle and Schultz’s vehicle received $500 damage to the front middle. Paramedics were called to the scene for possible complaints of pain for the backseat passengers, but when paramedics arrived, the passengers denied having any pain. Schultz was cited for following too close.
At two-vehicle accident occurred in the Fareway parking lot at 1 p.m. on March 4. Nancy Lee Ladwig, 68, of Charter Oak, was driving a black 2007 Audi. She reported to the investigating officer that she must have backed up too far and didn’t see a red 2016 Chevrolet Traverse that was legally parked and not occupied at the time. Ladwig’s car received $2,000 damage to the rear passenger corner. The Chevrolet received $4,500 damage, also to the rear passenger side corner.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at the Dairy Queen parking lot at 1:08 p.m. on March 4. Hagen J. Heistand, 16, of Dow City, told the investigating officer that he was backing a black 2010 Ford F150 pickup from a parking stall and noticed that he had hit a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500. He got out, saw no damage and left. Heistand was located from the license plate number provided by the owner of the Dodge Ram truck. Heistand’s pickup had no damage and the Dodge Ram had $250 damage to the rear driver side corner.
A hit-and-run accident occurred at 3:17 p.m. on March 5 at the soccer field parking lot in Denison. Three subjects were sitting in a car in the parking lot when it was backed into by another vehicle. The vehicle took off. One witness gave a possible plate number but that didn’t come back to a licensed vehicle. The vehicle that was backed into, a white 2003 Ford Excursion, received $50 damage to the front passenger side corner.
A report of the wind blowing a shed off a trailer was called to the law enforcement center at 9:05 a.m. on March 8. The location of the accident was at the “S” curve on Donna Reed Road south of Denison. Damage was done to the hitch on the truck and trailer, and the shed was severely damaged. The owner was listed as Todd Jepsen, Reliance Construction of Iowa, Schleswig.
Fires
The back deck of a house at 23 Elm Street, Schleswig, caught fire on March 8. The call was made to the law enforcement center at 2:37 p.m. Fire departments from Schleswig and Denison were called out, as well as the Crawford County Ambulance.
Two controlled burns that got out of control were reported to the law enforcement center on March 6. One occurred at 8:32 a.m. at 1281 230th Street, Schleswig. The second one occurred at 2:50 p.m. at N Avenue and Arrowhead Road in Denison.
Animals at Large
At 5:12 p.m. on March 5, cows were reported out at M Avenue and 290th Street, Denison.
A tan and black young pit bull was reported running at large in Kiron at 5:48 p.m. on March 6. The dog was returned to the owner, Jose Rangel. The city will send a letter to the owner.
Miscellaneous
At 5:45 p.m. on March 8, a Charter Oak residence called in a complaint that a neighbor started a pile of leaves on fire, which resulted in her house filling up with smoke.
At 4:14 p.m. on March 8, Kirk Roecker reported an abandoned vehicle.
