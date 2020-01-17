Arrests and citations
At 1:54 p.m. on January 12, Joseph Miles Treinen, 34, of Denison, was arrested for domestic assault 1st offense.
At 1:54 a.m. on January 14, Jennifer Violet Kuhl, 34, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the incident report, a deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a black Trans Am that was speeding at about 100 miles per hour northbound on Highway 39 from K Avenue near Deloit. A silver Chevy Impala pulled out in front of the officer and followed him during the pursuit. He stopped the vehicle at 320th and F avenue. A K9 was deployed during the stop.
At 12:56 p.m. on January 15 Jeng Vang, 38, of Denison, was arrested on an active probation violation arrest warrant.
Thefts and scams
At 11:57 a.m. on January 13, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of the theft blue/silver headphones in Charter Oak.
At 12:36 p.m. on January 13, Rodrigo Jimenez Martinez reported a wallet stolen from a work truck. The time and location of the theft is unknown.
At 9:20 a.m. on January 15, resident of Dow City reported sending money through Western Union and sending Walmart gift cards as the result of a scam.
At 3:07 p.m. on January 15, Sparky’s in Vail reported a gas drive off. The vehicle was not located.
Miscellaneous
At 8 a.m. on January 13, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office had a Ford Ranger towed from a location by Country View and Highway 30 near Denison. Letters were sent to the owner. The vehicle had been reported as sitting on the side of the road for over three or four days on December 18.
At 9:55 a.m. on January 13, the Crawford County Law Enforcement center received a report of an appliance in a yard at 104 Cedar in Charter Oak. The officer spoke to Carlos Castillo who said the appliance belonged to his son and that it would be moved during the week or on Saturday.
Accidents
A two vehicle accident occurred at 3:13 p.m. on January 7. Mark Elwood Bilsten, 66, of Denison, was driving a black 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn west on Highway 30 and turned into a gas station parking lot. Timothy Pauley, 59, of Denison, had his silver 2005 Chevrolet pickup parked at the gas station. Bilsten’s vehicle was struck by Pauley’s vehicle while Pauley was backing out of the parking stall. Bilsten’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the rear passenger side. No personal injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away from the scene.
A one-vehicle accident was reported on January 12 at 2:14 p.m. Janet Erika Lopez Colors, 28, of Denison, was driving a blue 2015 Mazda CX9 and slid into the concrete post protecting the fuel pumps at One Stop Shop due to the roads being covered in snow and being slick. Lopez Colors’ vehicle sustained $2,000 damage to the front passenger fender. No personal injuries were reported and the vehicle was driven away.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. on January 7, a hit-and-run incident was reported. Arlo Paul Schwanz, 78, reported a vehicle had hit a mailbox costing $400. Remnants of the vehicle were found around the mailbox. The vehicle is dark in color and has driver’s side damage and a side mirror missing. There are no leads at this time.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 3:33 p.m. on January 10. Christopher Ray Brotherson, 51, of Breda, was driving a white 2008 Peterbilt south on Main Street and was turning west into the inside lane of Highway 30. Ariet Obong Cham, 36, of Denison, was in a black 2007 Dodge Caliber headed west in the outside lane of Highway 30. Cham’s vehicle struck the outside front rear tire of Brotherson’s semi. Cham and a minor in her vehicle complained of injuries and were evaluated by EMS personnel but did not want to be taken to the hospital. Cham’s vehicle sustained $3,500 and had to be towed. Brotherson’s semi sustained $500 damage and was driven away.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 6:46 a.m. on January 15 at the intersection of V Avenue/Highway 141 and Highway 141/59 (the turnoff to Manilla). Bruce Alan Schechinger, 50, of Manilla, was driving a red 1999 Jeep Wrangler west on Highway 141. Cindy Amairani Bello Perez, 25, of Denison, was driving a brown 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS south on Highway 59. Schechinger was unable to stop his vehicle at the intersection due to the slick conditions of the road. His vehicle ran into the left rear corner of Bello Perez’s vehicle. Schechinger’s vehicle came to rest west of the intersection. Bello Perez’s vehicle came to rest south of the intersection.
A car versus deer accident occurred at 5:57 p.m. on January 14. Jacqueline Lee Crampton, 50, of Vail, was driving a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler which collided with a deer in the road near the intersection of Highway 30 and 370th Street. The vehicle received approximately $1,400 damage.
At 1:10 p.m. on January 15, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report that a vehicle hit a railroad crossing sign at Deloit Boulevard and K Avenue, causing $300 damage. The incident report says that apparently the driver was a student driver with an instructor. The accident was reported by the owner of the company. The vehicle, student driver and instructor left the scene and went back to Carroll. The reporting party was advised to get information to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
