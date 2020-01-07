Arrests and citations
At 11:58 p.m. on January 1, Jeng Vang, 38, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred and cited for failure to obey stop sign.
At 1:54 p.m. on January 2, Matthew Paul Kluver, 42, of Denison, was arrested on a Polk County warrant.
At 8:05 p.m. on January 3, Liliana Grisel Romero Zuniga, 42, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license suspended (DUS). She was stopped on South 9th Street in Denison.
At 8:50 p.m. on January 4, Jacque Lynn Behrens, 50, of Denison, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
At 11:15 a.m. on January 4, Oscar Nehemias Shul Aguilar, 36, of Denison, was arrested for violating a no-contact order.
At 1:35 p.m. on January 5, Sergio Anthony Hernandez Cerna, 22, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant.
At 1:44 p.m. on January 4, Douglas Duane Meyers was arrested on a warrant.
At 2:25 a.m. on January 5, Brittney Jane Baxter, 28, of Carroll, was arrested and charged with OWI 1st offense.
At 11:32 p.m. on January 5, Timothy Hoffman was arrested for driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Torri Hetrick was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
At 5:49 p.m. on January 3, Cindy Karsten, of rural Manning, reported that windows were broken out of her son’s 1996 Peterbilt truck.
At 2:19 p.m. on January 5 Mandy Hartwig, 36, of Denison reported the mailboxes at 1014 South Main Street had been knocked over by an unknown person.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 8:14 p.m. on January 2. Elizabeth Claire Christensen, 16, of Denison, was driving a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler south-bound through the Denison High School parking lot. Anna Paula Aguilar, 21, of Denison was driving a green 2013 Ford Explorer east-bound through the parking lot. Both vehicles were driving the wrong direction and through parking spaces. Both parties state that they did not see the other vehicle before they collided. Aguilar’s vehicle sustained $1,500 damage to the front passenger side. Christiansen’s vehicle sustained $1,500 damage to the front driver side corner. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away.
A one-vehicle accident occurred at 1:45 a.m. on January 3. Ronald Raymond Anderson, 71, of Denison was driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Impala south on Highway 59/30 near Quality Foods. Anderson’s vehicle entered the ditch and received $500 damage. No personal injuries were reported and the vehicle was driven away. Anderson was cited for failure to maintain control.
At 5:35 p.m. on January 3, the Law Enforcement Center received a number of calls about a property-damage only accident that occurred south of 3210 Earling Road.
At 5:45 p.m. on January 3, a truck and trailer belonging to Elevate Roofing jack-knifed at S Avenue and Donna Reed Road. The roadway was cleared. The vehicle received some damage.
At 6:04 p.m. on January 3, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted motorists at Highway 59 and U Avenue near Denison whose vehicles had stopped due to the weather.
At 9:04 p.m. on January 3, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted a number of motorists whose vehicles were stuck on E16 between 160th Street and 170th Street near Schleswig.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 8:20 a.m. on January 4 in the Do It Best parking lot. Eugene Nicholas Bissen, 65, of Defiance was driving a red 1999 Oldsmobile 88 south through the parking lot and Timothy Douglas Rogers, 48, of Vail, was driving a red 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited west through the parking lot. The surface was covered in snow and ice and the parking lanes were not visible. Rogers struck Bissen’s vehicle in the rear driver’s side causing $1,000 damage. Rogers vehicle sustained $300 damage. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.