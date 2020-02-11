Arrests and citations
At 4:01 p.m. on February 7, Christopher Lee Kirk, 24, of Denison, was arrested on two Crawford County warrants and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
At 1:37 p.m. on February 8, Emanuel Figueroa was extradited on a Crawford County warrant.
At 12:32 a.m. on February 9, Nathan Eugene Ellis, 25, of Neosho, MO, was arrested for public intoxication and criminal mischief in the 3rd degree.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 3:33 p.m. on February 6 on Highway 39. Rodney John Weltz, 54, of Denison, was driving a blue 1995 Jeep Cherokee north on Highway 39 and was yielding to oncoming traffic in order to make a left turn. Randahl Lee Messenger, 75, of Shenandoah, was driving a silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and was traveling behind Weltz. He did not see the brake lights on Weltz’s vehicle. Weltz said he placed his arm out of the window to get the attention of Messenger but this was not successful. Messenger’s vehicle struck Weltz’s vehicle from behind. Weltz’s vehicle entered the east ditch and had a punctured fuel tank. Messenger and Weltz and a passenger in Messenger’s vehicle were transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison for treatment of injuries. Each vehicle received $6,000 damage. Messenger was cited for failure to stop in an assured, clear distance.
At 11:18 a.m. on February 7, Rock Moretti reported a property-damage-only accident on Highway 30 near Denison. The damage was less than $1,500 so no state report was filed.
Thefts and Vandalism
At 3:42 p.m. on February 6, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of slashed tires on a vehicle located on 4th Street in Manilla.
At 6:58 a.m. on February 9, a break-in was reported at the Yes Way store in Manilla.
Miscellaneous
At 4:16 p.m. on February 5, a K9 alert was reported on a traffic stop on Highway 30 southwest of Denison.
At 3:45 p.m. on February 7, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an erratic semi traveling erratically on Highway 59. The left rear duals on the rig were flat, causing the trailer to go into the other lane. The driver received a warning.
At 5:34 a.m. on February 10, a vehicle was reported as stalled and not off the roadway. The vehicle was facing east on Highway 30 where the highway transitions from two lanes to four lanes southwest of Denison.
Car Fire
At 1:50 a.m. on February 10, a car fire was reported on D Avenue east of 110th Street, Charter Oak. The vehicle was totaled and was towed by Waderich Towing.
Correction
Friday’s Police Beat said stated an accident involving Sandra Bryan and Richard Wanberg occurred on Highway 30 at Super Wash. The accident occurred as Wanberg was exiting Power Wash and struck Bryan’s vehicle. Power Wash is also located on Highway 30 but is on the north side of the highway. Superwash is located farther west and is on the south side of the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.