Arrests and citations
At 8:06 p.m. on January 23, Marlena Marie Araujo, 41, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication.
At 1:26 p.m. on January 24, Joseph Miles Treinen, 34, of Denison, was arrested on two active warrants.
At 9:52 p.m. on January 24, Adrian Barajas and Salvador Lopez Jr. were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 3:39 a.m. on January 25, Edwin Alberto Jovel, 28, of Denison, was arrested for interfering with official acts and disorderly conduct.
At 3:12 a.m. on January 25, Caine Michael Eubanks, 24, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood and obstruction of emergency communications.
At 3:53 p.m. on January 25, Moses Arturo Escobar, 18, of Denison, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and was cited for dark windows.
Agency assists
At 3:42 a.m. on January 24, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Denison Police Department with a traffic stop.
At 1:11 p.m. on January 24, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control at the intersection of Highway 39 and Avenue C in Denison. A pickup truck with a trailer was on the roadway. The vehicle was towed by Waderich’s to Ampride.
At 2:03 p.m. on January 26, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a personal injury accident at Highway 37 and X Avenue.
Vandalism
At 12:01 p.m. on January 24, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report that a female threw a pick through the rear window of a vehicle in Deloit. The incident is under investigation.
Accidents
At 8:04 p.m. on January 23, Jim Harms reported a vehicle in the ditch on Donna Reed Road one-quarter mile south of Q Avenue.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 3:20 p.m. on January 24. Bailey Isabelle Gibbons, 15, of Denison, was driving a silver 2012 Jeep Patriot south on 16th Street. Brandon Lee MacGregor, 17, of Denison, was in front of Gibbons traveling south on 16th Street in a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. As the vehicles approached the stop sign at the 4th Avenue North intersection, Gibbons was unable to stop due to the roadway being 100 percent snow/ice packed and struck the rear of MacGregor’s vehicle. MacGregor’s vehicle sustained $4,000 damage to the rear and Gibbons’s vehicle sustained $1,000 damage to the front. No personal injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away. Gibbons received a written warning for failure to maintain control and MacGregor received a written warning for leaving the scene of an accident.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:58 p.m. on January 23. Randy James Brockman Jr., 47, of Carroll, was driving a blue 2007 Toyota Tundra and was stopped at an uncontrolled intersection on 11th Street and 5th Avenue North. Jose Antonio Espinoza, 46, of Denison, was driving a white 2011 Ford F-150 north when Brockman entered the intersection and struck Espinoza’s vehicle, causing $4,000 damage to the passenger side. Brockman’s vehicle sustained $2,000 damage to the front. No personal injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away. Brockman was cited for failure to yield to the vehicle on right.
A one-vehicle accident occurred at 9 a.m. on January 24. Luis Roberto Campos, 72, of Denison, was backing a black 2007 Jeep Compass through the alleyway between 1st and 2nd Avenue North at 19th Street when he lost control due to the ice and snow on the ground and struck two transformers. Campos’s vehicle sustained $10,000 damage and was towed from the scene. The transformers sustained significant damage. Campos was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 9:40 a.m. on January 24. Sheridan Betzaida Guerra, 21, of Denison, was driving a gray 2013 Ford F-150 west on 6th Avenue North near the 20th Street intersection. Corlyn Kay Bukacek, 72, of Denison, was driving a red 2013 Dodge Journey SXT south on 20th Street when Bukacek’s Dodge was struck on the driver’s by Guerra, who failed to stop at the intersection. Bukacek’s vehicle sustained $4,000 damage and Guerra’s vehicle sustained $2,000 damage. No personal injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away. Guerra was cited for failure to obey a stop or yield sign.
At 7:21 a.m. on January 26, Joanna Rush, of Charter Oak, reported a car versus deer accident in the area of 2340 Highway 141 near Denison. The incident report from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the deer and a car part were located in the south ditch. The 2000 Ford Ranger pickup received damage to the front end, turn signal and bumper. Rush was traveling east on Highway 141 when her pickup hit the deer. The weather on the morning of January 26 was foggy.
