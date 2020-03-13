Arrests
At 10:46 p.m. on March 1, Adrian Magana, 28, operated a motor vehicle while barred. An arrest warrant was filed.
At 5:01 p.m. on March 5, Justo Garcia Jr., 21, of Denison, was arrested on five outstanding warrants.
The following individuals were arrested at about 11:27 p.m. on March 5.
- Anthony Gene Peters, 20, Denison, charged with minor in possession, possession of marijuana, intent to deliver marijuana and controlled substance violation
- Cristian Garcia Ortiz, 21, Denison, charged with open container, intent deliver marijuana and controlled substance violation
- Sergio Anthony Hernandez-Cerna, 22, Denison, charged with intent to deliver marijuana, controlled substance violation, interference with official acts and driving while barred
- Vanessa Del Cid, 19, Vail, charged with intent to deliver marijuana and controlled substance violation
At 11:44 on March 6, Pascual Escobar Bernabe, 42, of Denison, was arrested for domestic assault.
At 3:52 a.m. on March 8, Jose Rodriguez, 39, of Storm Lake, was arrested for OWI, 1st offense.
Lost items
At 7:25 a.m. on March 10, Kristen Kastner reported that the following items were lost while she was jogging on a trail at Yellow Smoke Park on Sunday, March 8: 4-ring engagement set – gold bands, bracelet – white gold with diamonds. She reported she went back to look for the items but didn’t find them.
Animals at large
At 11:32 a.m. on March 11, cows were reported on Highway 59. The owner was contacted, who put the calves back on his property.
Accidents
Two car versus deer accidents were reported to the law enforcement center, one at 4:33 a.m. on March 9 on Kenwood Road and the other at 7:26 pm. on March 10 at C Avenue and 360th Street. No further details were available.
