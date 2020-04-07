Arrests and citations
On March 31 at 7:31 p.m., Omar Patino, 20, of Denison, was arrested for possession of marijuana and open container.
On April 3, at 7:40 p.m., Andrew Michael Lyman, 31, of Denison, was arrested for criminal mischief 4th degree for damage to a glass door at Cobalt Credit Union. He was released on his own recognizance.
On April 3, at 10:06 p.m., Andrew Michael Lyman, 31, of Denison, was arrested for criminal mischief 3rd degree for damage to a room at 7th Street Extended Stay, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct-fighting.
On April 4 at 8:48 p.m., Adrian Magana, 28, of Sioux City, was arrested for assault.
Break-ins
At 8:31 p.m. on April 3, Kevin Richardson reported that his shop on 250th Street was broken into. Nothing was missing. A friend said a light was on and the door was open.
Accidents
A one-vehicle roll-over accident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on April 3 on Highway 141 approximately one-half mile east of K Avenue. James Sullivan Wilcox, 38, of Charter Oak, was driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on Highway 41. As he was traversing a slight curve to the left, he lost control of the pickup due to the icy road conditions. The pickup went off the road to the right and entered the ditch, which caused it to roll. The pickup came to rest on the passenger side facing in a north/northeast direction. Wilcox was able to exit the pickup through the driver’s window. Wilcox was using his shoulder and lap belt. He was uninjured. The pickup received $7,000 damage.
At 1:40 a.m. on April 5 a rollover accident was reported at 1925 220th Street near Denison. No state report was required as the vehicle was not worth $1,500. The driver was identified as Osvaldo Reyes Cabrera and the vehicle was a gold 1999 Toyota Camry.
Field and grass fires
At 1:26 p.m. on April 4, a field fire was reported at 1161 190th Street near Schleswig. The Schleswig Fire Department was paged.
At 10:58 a.m. on April 5, a grass fire was reported one and one-half miles north of Schleswig on Highway 59. The Schleswig Fire Department was paged.
Animals at large
At 8:14 p.m. on April 3, two pit bulls, one brown and one gray, were reported at large in Kiron. The owner, Jose Rangel, was going to look for them.
At 1:13 p.m. on April 4, Debbie Schneller reported two bulls on her property on M Avenue. The owner, Mike McMinemee, was contacted and he would remove the bulls.
Animal bites
At 2:52 p.m. on April 5, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) reported that Mark Helkenn, of Schleswig, had been bitten by a medium-sized, white dog on a gravel road off of Nelson Park Road northwest of Dow City. The report said Helkenn had some scratches on his left side and a bite to the left side of his mouth area, which required stitches. The dog ran away after it bit Helkenn and could not be located.
At 7:37 p.m. on April 5, Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported that Justin Van Dyke, 27, of Charter Oak, had been bitten by a stray calico cat and was receiving treatment. He was unable to capture the cat, which remains at large.
