Accidents
An accident involving a pickup that traveled off the end of Airport Road near Denison occurred at 1:59 a.m. on May 10. Adolfo Eduardo Angel-Alvarez, 17, of Denison, was driving a white 2014 Chevrolet 1500 pickup south in Airport Road. He continued to travel south despite the road ending. The vehicle went into a field and rolled on its side. One of the passengers in the vehicle thought Angel-Alvarez was traveling at a high rate of speed. The left front wheel came off the vehicle; the lug nuts were still attached to the hub. Angel-Alvarez told the investigating deputy that the front brakes had just been repaired. He also claimed the vehicle was shaking prior to the accident. The investigating deputy said while speaking with Angel-Alvarez, he could smell the odor of an alcoholic-type beverage coming from the subject. Angel-Alvarez admitted to consuming alcohol. He consented to a preliminary breath test (PBT) and registered 0.27 percent. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail on a .02 violation. The standard field sobriety tests (SFST) were conducted on Angel-Alvarez. The accident report says during the SFST Angel-Alvarez showed some signs of impairment. He consented in writing to give the investigating deputy a sample of his breath, and he tested .00 percent on the Data Master. Angel-Alvarez was cited for violation of a restricted minor license. The accident report showed that shoulder and lap belts were worn and that a side airbag was deployed. No one was injured in the accident. The pickup received $15,000 damage and was disabled and privately towed.
The Denison Police Department reported an accident in which the drivers exchanged information. The accident occurred at 12:34 p.m. on May 11 at Highway 30 and South 15th Street in Denison. The accident involved a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra owned by Arlen Robert Meseck, of Schleswig, and being driven by Trevor Allen Nemitz, 17, of Kiron; and a red 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix owned by Maribel Lara Garcia, of Schleswig. The Grand Prix received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side and the Elantra received $1,500 damage to the front passenger side corner.
An accident that occurred at 12:49 p.m. on May 11 in Denison involved a vehicle hitting a winch cable that was stretched across the street. Eunice Eileen Hollander, 76, of Denison, was driving a green 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on North 10th Street. At the time, a beige 2000 Buick Century was parked on off-street parking on the east side of the street and was hooked by a winch cable to a tow truck on the west side of the street. Hollander did not see the winch cable. Her pickup snagged the cable, pulling it forward and causing the Buick Century to pull towards her pickup. The Buick Century struck Hollander’s pickup on the driver side front door and rear door and the running board. Damage was also done to the front lights and grill. The operator of the tow vehicle, Emilio Espino, was cited for excessive tow-bar length. Hollander’s pickup received $5,000 damage. The Buick Century received $1,000 damage to the front middle.
A rollover accident occurred at 1 p.m. on May 11 on Highway 39 (Fox Avenue). Stephen Joseph Wink, 52, of Council Bluffs, was driving a gray 2011 Subaru Forrester east and then north on Highway 39 as he was negotiating a curve. He lost control of his vehicle. It went into the east ditch and flipped onto its top. Wink was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital. EMS/fire personnel at the scene stated that they believed the driver was intoxicated. Numerous beer and alcohol containers were found at the scene. Officers requested a preliminary breath test at the hospital; it measured over 0.080 blood alcohol content. Implied consent was invoked and Wing refused further testing. Wink was charge with OWI - 1st offense, driving under suspension and failure to maintain control. He was treated and released at the hospital and given a promise to appear for the charges. The vehicle received $20,000 damage and was considered totaled.
Citation
At 8:38 p.m. on May 11, Humberto Bravo-Poderes, 18, of Denison, was cited for driving under suspension at North 24th Street and Valley Drive in Denison.
Theft
At 8:10 p.m. on May 12, a subject reported items stolen from a vehicle in Charter Oak.
Fire department paged
At 1:12 p.m. on May 11, the Kiron Fire Department was paged for an accident near 1687 400th Street in Sac County.
At 1:53 p.m. on May 12, a truck was reported on fire at A Avenue and 330th Street. The Kiron Fire Department was paged.
Miscellaneous
At 12:26 a.m. on May 12, the law enforcement center received a call about a vehicle at the REC building in Charter Oak. The reporting party said a red Chevrolet pickup was parking at the REC lot with the lights on and the engine running. The reporting party advised he came back around to check on the vehicle and it appeared the subjects were breaking into the REC container; one lock was broken off. According to the reporting party, the subjects drove north on a gravel road north of Charter Oak and then traveled east on Highway 141 from Charter Oak.
