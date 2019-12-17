Three individuals were arrested at 1:59 a.m. Sunday on third-degree burglary charges after breaking into a house in Charter Oak to assault the resident.
Zachery Forest Loftus, 27, of Charter Oak, and Cody Allan Wiebers, 31, of Hornick, were arrested for third-degree burglary, Class D felonies, and simple assault, a simple misdemeanor, and Ethan Kroll, 22, of Ricketts, was arrested for third-degree burglary, a Class D felony.
According to the criminal complaint against Kroll filed in district court, Loftus, Wiebers and Kroll went to a residence on Birch Avenue in Charter Oak. Loftus and Wiebers broke into the residence by kicking in the back door and once inside assaulted the victim and damaged other items inside the residence. The criminal complaint says Kroll drove Loftus and Wiebers to the residence fully aware that they were upset with the victim over an incident that occurred at a bar.
The criminal complaints against Loftus add that once inside, the defendants kicked open the bathroom door to locate the victim. They forced the victim out of the bathroom and into the living room where they proceeded to punch the victim in the face, causing bruising and swelling near the left eye. The defendants also punched a hole through a wall and damaged other property in the residence.
The criminal complaints filed against Wiebers say witnesses observed him entering the structure, owned by the victim, causing approximately $400 damage to the back door and assaulting the victim.
In addition to the damage done to the door, approximately $200 damage was done to the rest of the house.
