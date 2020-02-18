SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Cory Allen Abbott, Denison, Operation without registration card or plate; $201.56

Marko Sansilous Deng, Omaha, NE, No valid driver’s license; $581.25

Juan M. Medina, Omaha, NE, Improper use of handicapped parking space; $465

German Benjamin Rodriguez, Sioux City, No valid driver’s license; $330

Brandtly Daune Hopkins, Moorhead, Failure to provide proof of financial liability; $707.81

Edward C. Brandt, Ricketts, Failure to report harvest of deer or turkey; $87

Donna Kay Buffington, Denison, Failure to provide proof of financial liability; $402.50

Jacob Leroy Palmer, Audubon, Restriction on taking game-deer and turkey; $127.50

Kelsey Kaye Jaeger, Denison, Employee providing tobacco/vapor product to minor; $195

Denisse Guadalupe Garcia Gastelum, Denison, Employee providing tobacco/vapor product to a minor; $195

David Eric Carrasco, Denison, Fraudulent use of registration; $335

David Eric Carrasco, Denison, Operating non-registered vehicle;$132.50

Earl Andrew Mawby, Onawa, Dark window or windshield; $127.50

Rober Anthony Ludwig, Vail, Maximum gross weight violation 2,001 to 3,000; $167

Jason G. Wiese, Newman Grove, NE, Maximum gross weight violation 4,001 to 5,000; $313.13

Eduardo A. Martinez Castillo, Omaha, NE, Operation of motor vehicle with expired license; $132.50

Cindy Amairani Bello Perez, Denison, Failure o provide proof of financial liability; $740

Dustion Michael Bush, Audubon, Failure to comply with safety regulation rules; $127.50

Roger Eugene Waderich, Denison, Failure to comply with safety regulations rule; $127.50

Kathandra Raquel Catu, Denison, Failure to maintain control; $328.13

Ana Lilia Treinen, Denison, Failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195

Boul Boul Machar, Denison, Violations of conditions of restricted license; $201.56

Pedro Raymundo Ramirez, Denison, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $330

Elloit R. Silva, Omaha, NE, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $581.25

Brady Austin Boell, Denison, Violatin of instruction permit limitation; $127.50

Guillermo Dominic Hernandez, Storm Lake, Operating non-registered vehicle; $127.50

Luis Orlando Orellana Lopez, Denison, Failure to have a valid license of permit for operating; $ 330

Abisai Sontayajanel, Denison, Failure to prove security against liability-non-accident; $397.50

Jason Michael Sturtevant, Dow City, Operating non-registered vehicle; $127.50

Celeste Avanelle Robbins, Clinton, Failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195

Jason Michael Sturtevant, Dow City, Failure to prove security against financial liability-non-accident; $397.50

Ana Mireya Lara, Kiron, Violation of instruction permit limitation; $127.50

Rolando Martinez Hernandez, Denison, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $330

Sydney Marie Baughman, Denison, Operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

German Benjamin, Sioux City, Unlawful passing of school bus - 1st offense;$397.50

Alexandria Elain Gorman, Denison, Failure to stop in assured clear distance; $147.75

Jacob Ray Russmann, Dow City, Driving while license under suspension; $397.50

Esther Rebekka Ramirez, Denison, Driving while license under suspension; $697.50

Anthony Gene Peters, Denison, Trespass 1st offense; $630

SPEEDING 16-20

Katie Jean, Rutledge, Sloan; $181.50

David Eric Carrasco, Denison; $186.50

Steve Alan Rogers, Denison; $181.50

Marko Sansilous Deng, Omaha, NE; $302.81

SPEEDING 11-15

Gregory David Healy, Deloit; $168

Robert Anthony Ludwig, Vail; $168.98

Jason G. Wiese, Newman Grove, NE;

Randy M. Umland, Schleswig; $168

Daniel P. Mockler, Kingsley; $168

SPEEDING 6-10

Savanna Jordan Means, Ida Grove; $119

Katelyn Audrey Klockgether, Charter Oak; $114

Sharon Kay Heffernan, Dunlap; $114

Brandon Eric Johnston, Denison; $119

Randall Dwight Davis, Denison; $119

Paula Rae Westphal, Battle Creek; $114

Harley Charles Christiansen, Anthon; $114

William Daniel O’Neill, Lawton; $185.63

Robert Paul Webb, Eldora; $114

Lndi Marie Steger, Carroll; $114

Timothy James Gubbels, Avoca; $114

Johnny Alday, Storm Lake; $114

Maribel Lara Gacia, Schleswig; $114

Jesus Cristo Corona, Denison; $114

Jesus Arturo Gomez Ceballos, Denison; $114

SPEEDING 1-5

Jose Manuel Garibay Medrano, Austin, TX; $135

Courtney Diane Hast, Arion;$87

Pedro Padilla Miarnda, Denison; $87

Xenia Elizabeth Valladares, Deloit; $92

Timothy August Helkenn, Schleswig; $87

Riley Ann Long, Carroll; $92

Laura Sue Irlmeier, Denison; $92

Carolyn Jean Gehling, Denison; $87

Lisa Joan Scheuring, Defiance; $87

Jaime J. Berens, Charter Oak; $87

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.