SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Cory Allen Abbott, Denison, Operation without registration card or plate; $201.56
Marko Sansilous Deng, Omaha, NE, No valid driver’s license; $581.25
Juan M. Medina, Omaha, NE, Improper use of handicapped parking space; $465
German Benjamin Rodriguez, Sioux City, No valid driver’s license; $330
Brandtly Daune Hopkins, Moorhead, Failure to provide proof of financial liability; $707.81
Edward C. Brandt, Ricketts, Failure to report harvest of deer or turkey; $87
Donna Kay Buffington, Denison, Failure to provide proof of financial liability; $402.50
Jacob Leroy Palmer, Audubon, Restriction on taking game-deer and turkey; $127.50
Kelsey Kaye Jaeger, Denison, Employee providing tobacco/vapor product to minor; $195
Denisse Guadalupe Garcia Gastelum, Denison, Employee providing tobacco/vapor product to a minor; $195
David Eric Carrasco, Denison, Fraudulent use of registration; $335
David Eric Carrasco, Denison, Operating non-registered vehicle;$132.50
Earl Andrew Mawby, Onawa, Dark window or windshield; $127.50
Rober Anthony Ludwig, Vail, Maximum gross weight violation 2,001 to 3,000; $167
Jason G. Wiese, Newman Grove, NE, Maximum gross weight violation 4,001 to 5,000; $313.13
Eduardo A. Martinez Castillo, Omaha, NE, Operation of motor vehicle with expired license; $132.50
Cindy Amairani Bello Perez, Denison, Failure o provide proof of financial liability; $740
Dustion Michael Bush, Audubon, Failure to comply with safety regulation rules; $127.50
Roger Eugene Waderich, Denison, Failure to comply with safety regulations rule; $127.50
Kathandra Raquel Catu, Denison, Failure to maintain control; $328.13
Ana Lilia Treinen, Denison, Failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195
Boul Boul Machar, Denison, Violations of conditions of restricted license; $201.56
Pedro Raymundo Ramirez, Denison, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $330
Elloit R. Silva, Omaha, NE, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $581.25
Brady Austin Boell, Denison, Violatin of instruction permit limitation; $127.50
Guillermo Dominic Hernandez, Storm Lake, Operating non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Luis Orlando Orellana Lopez, Denison, Failure to have a valid license of permit for operating; $ 330
Abisai Sontayajanel, Denison, Failure to prove security against liability-non-accident; $397.50
Jason Michael Sturtevant, Dow City, Operating non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Celeste Avanelle Robbins, Clinton, Failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195
Jason Michael Sturtevant, Dow City, Failure to prove security against financial liability-non-accident; $397.50
Ana Mireya Lara, Kiron, Violation of instruction permit limitation; $127.50
Rolando Martinez Hernandez, Denison, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $330
Sydney Marie Baughman, Denison, Operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
German Benjamin, Sioux City, Unlawful passing of school bus - 1st offense;$397.50
Alexandria Elain Gorman, Denison, Failure to stop in assured clear distance; $147.75
Jacob Ray Russmann, Dow City, Driving while license under suspension; $397.50
Esther Rebekka Ramirez, Denison, Driving while license under suspension; $697.50
Anthony Gene Peters, Denison, Trespass 1st offense; $630
SPEEDING 16-20
Katie Jean, Rutledge, Sloan; $181.50
David Eric Carrasco, Denison; $186.50
Steve Alan Rogers, Denison; $181.50
Marko Sansilous Deng, Omaha, NE; $302.81
SPEEDING 11-15
Gregory David Healy, Deloit; $168
Robert Anthony Ludwig, Vail; $168.98
Jason G. Wiese, Newman Grove, NE;
Randy M. Umland, Schleswig; $168
Daniel P. Mockler, Kingsley; $168
SPEEDING 6-10
Savanna Jordan Means, Ida Grove; $119
Katelyn Audrey Klockgether, Charter Oak; $114
Sharon Kay Heffernan, Dunlap; $114
Brandon Eric Johnston, Denison; $119
Randall Dwight Davis, Denison; $119
Paula Rae Westphal, Battle Creek; $114
Harley Charles Christiansen, Anthon; $114
William Daniel O’Neill, Lawton; $185.63
Robert Paul Webb, Eldora; $114
Lndi Marie Steger, Carroll; $114
Timothy James Gubbels, Avoca; $114
Johnny Alday, Storm Lake; $114
Maribel Lara Gacia, Schleswig; $114
Jesus Cristo Corona, Denison; $114
Jesus Arturo Gomez Ceballos, Denison; $114
SPEEDING 1-5
Jose Manuel Garibay Medrano, Austin, TX; $135
Courtney Diane Hast, Arion;$87
Pedro Padilla Miarnda, Denison; $87
Xenia Elizabeth Valladares, Deloit; $92
Timothy August Helkenn, Schleswig; $87
Riley Ann Long, Carroll; $92
Laura Sue Irlmeier, Denison; $92
Carolyn Jean Gehling, Denison; $87
Lisa Joan Scheuring, Defiance; $87
Jaime J. Berens, Charter Oak; $87
