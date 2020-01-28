SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Bryan James Wolfe, Vail, failure to maintain control; $248.70
Michael James Streed, Arthur, maximum gross weight violation 7,001-8,000; $701.25
Michael James Streed, Arthur, maximum single axle weight violation 2,001T; $269.25
Evan Nicholas Bral, Schleswig, failure to display registration plate; $87
Ngcani Sibongiseni, Harlan, open container - passenger 21 years old or older; $472.50
Emma Nicole Beermann, Manilla, operation without registration card or plate; $127.50
Cody Totten, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; $132.50
Jason Lucena, Denison, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; $50
Joshua James Mordhorst, Soldier, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; $127.50
Tyler Jon Saunders, Manilla, illegal taking of wildlife/fur bearing animal; $161.25
Andrew Jason Ferry, Manilla, illegal taking of wildlife/fur bearing animal; $161.25
Alfredo Raymundo Lopez, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $132.50
Jeremy Lee Adams, Earlham, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; $127.50
Sean Patrick Houston, Denison, failure to maintain control; $200
Larry Allan McCullough, Missouri Valley, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $195
Terry Lee TenEyck, Dow City, improper rear lamps; $87
Carter Lynn Peterson, Yankton, SD, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20-1st offense; $330
Blake Andrew Thul, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20-1st offense; $330
Donna Mae Pishek, Storm Lake, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $262.50
David Eric Carrasco, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Andres Domingo Ramirez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Caleb Michael Swartz, Norwalk, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195
Samantha June Schaben, failure to display registration plates; $125.63
Jane G. Pagel, Denison, unsafe backing on highway; $195
Moses Arturo Escobar, Denison, improper registration plate lamp; $125.63
Jose Villa, Denison, failure to have a license or permit for operation; $581.25
Matthew R. Head, Denison, dark window/windshield; $127.50
Juliana Cristobalina Lucas Raymundo, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Carter Alan Weiss, Schleswig, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195
Joseluis Hernandez Gallegos, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Christian Edgar Carrasco, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Christopher G. Wallace, Battle Creek, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; $201.56
Raul Casillas Martinez, Dow Ciy, fraudulent use of registration; $335
Evan David Wiebers, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20-1st offense; $330
Stephen Maynard Marshall, Denison, failure to yield to vehicle on right; $328.13
Alejandro Cortes Bucio, Denison, failure to prove security against liability insurance-non-accident; $705.31
Jose Marquez, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $201.56
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Jose Angel Reyes Mendoza, Denison, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; $466.86
Rafael Limon Mora, Denison, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; $429.93
Dushone Jaden Ware Johnson, Omaha, NE, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20-1st offense; $360
Oscar Leyva Flores Jr., Denison, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; $697.50
Hector C. Cantu, Manilla, driving while license under suspension; $397.50
SPEEDING 21+
Richard L Rasmussen, Denison; $222
SPEEDING 16-20
Alfredo Barraso Tapia, Denison; $181.50
SPEEDING 11-15
Nicole Lynn McClure, Ida Grove; $277.50
SPEEDING 6-10
Justin David Luth, Hornick; $114
Ian Nikitin, Brooklyn, NY; $114
Luis Esteban Cervantes Flores, Storm Lake; $185.63
Pedro Luis Mena, Schleswig; $114
Jeffrey Carl Brus, Denison; $114
Angela Dawn Rosener, Mapleton; $114
Juliet Del Angel, Denison; $141
Andres Domingo Ramirez, Denison; $114
Jose Luis Rodriguez Mejia, Denison; $176.25
Douglas Robert Rice, Denison; $114
Richard Sanchez, Denison; $114
Jeremiah W. McMinemee, Denison; $114
Michael James Terlisner, Denison; $114
Jacqueline Ochoa, Denison; $114
Polycarp Ndonwie Forba, Denison; $114
Win Htway, Denison; $114
Claudia Mesillas Diaz, Denison; $114
Nathan Gerard Lally, Denison; $114
Alejandro Cortes Bucio, Denison; $173.75
Francisco Alvarez Ramirez, Denison; $141
SPEEDING 1-5
Benjamin Walter Clark, Schleswig; $108
Jessica Medina Jaime, Denison; $135
Alejandro Cortes Bucio, Denison; $135
Joshua James Mordhorst, Soldier; $87
Benjamin Donald Richards, Charter Oak; $92
Gayleen Dean Steinhoff, Smithland; $92
Andres Medina Mendoza, Vail; $92
Rafael Hernandez Jr., Denison; $87
Aduk A. Juach, Denison; $100.50
Mark Anthony Kaufman, Harlan; $87
Bruce Stephen Raymie II, Denison; $87
Judith Bernal Salas, Denison; $87
