Crossroads of Crawford County, a Christian ministry that offers individualized resources, referral assistance, and creative helping for family and personal issues, will run a drive-by style, mix and match shopping experience for Mother’s Day outside its office on Timberline Drive this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
A unique feature of this event is that each dollar spent on Mother’s Day gifts will be matched by Heartbeat International for Crossroads’ pregnancy resource program, as they have been approved for the matching grant through their Life Launch Campaign.
The goal of the Life Launch campaign is for Crossroads to fully equip and launch a pregnancy resource and parenting support center.
Heartbeat International is a lead for a network of pregnancy help organizations. Its mission is to reach and rescue as many lives as possible, around the world.
Through spring 2021, Heartbeat International will match fundraising amounts for the Life Launch campaign at Crossroads, up to $30,000.
Items for sale are at the Mother’s Day mix and match event will be farm-style signs made by Candace Bral, ceramic cups and travel mugs made by Maria Velasquez, wooden door signs made by Debbie Kraus, and 4-inch annual plants made available through help from Phil’s Lawn, Landscaping & Nursery. Walmart contributed toward materials and supplies as well. Life Launch t-shirts will be for sale during the week.
Selections from Jumpy Monkey’s line of gourmet coffee will also be part of the Mother’s Day sale.
Sales of Jumpy Monkey whole bean and ground coffee are an ongoing fundraiser for Crossroads’ community outreach.
Hours for the drive-by sales hours are noon-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 7; 9 a.m.-5-:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.
Crossroads of Crawford County is located at 3707 Timberline Drive east of Denison. To get to Timberline Drive, travel east of Denison on Highway 30 and turn north onto Yellow Smoke Road, then turn left onto Timberline Drive, which is located across from Bohlmann Inc.
Once on Timberline Drive, travel west and turn around in the circle drive and then park on the right side of the street next to the Crossroads trailer. A selection of items for sale will be displayed on tables in front of the trailer.
In case of rain, photos of items will be displayed instead, and those staffing the sale will gather the selected items from the trailer.
This week’s sale will mark the first use of Crossroads’ trailer, which was purchased using grant funds awarded by Crawford County Community Foundation earlier this spring.
Crossroads’ pregnancy resource center will offer a number of services, including decisions and emotional support at the time of pregnancy, mentoring for those who parent, and education about healthy parenting. An ultrasound machine is being planned for as well. Clausen said the use of the machine will be non-diagnostic but will give the parents the affirmation and joy of hearing their baby’s heartbeat.
The ultrasound equipment was the idea of Crawford County Right to Life, which had wanted to help where decisions about unborn life are being made.
Shortly after Crawford County Right to Life began the drive for an ultrasound machine, Clausen learned that Crossroads of Crawford County had been approved for the opportunity for the $30,000 matching grant through Heartbeat International to become a fully equipped pregnancy resource center.
Clausen said combining the two fundraising efforts was a logical decision since, in order to provide ultrasound services, Crossroads would first need to become an accredited pregnancy resource center, with a foundation of trained staff, effective volunteer coordination, and legal and administrative essentials. This process can take many months, depending on the amount of help and expertise after the initial set up.
The matching grant from Heartbeat International is in the form of money, resources and training.
Clausen said that having a crisis pregnancy center can be of special help in nurturing healthy parenting, as at-risk factors such as poverty, mental health issues, relationship strain between parents of the baby, emotional immaturity, or general lack of preparedness can be identified early and supports can often be put into place even before the baby is born.
“Sometimes,” said Clausen, “a couple in the midst of a difficult pregnancy will self-recognize their barriers to effective parenting and create an adoption plan.”
She said other times, they choose to parent but can form a trust partnership with professionals to help ease the challenges of parenting. Yet other times, they may partner with family or relatives to cooperatively meet the needs of the child.
Crossroads of Crawford County has already been serving families for over four years. In the pregnancy resourcing area of their work, several of those have resulted in adoption, Clausen said.
More have parented and they are highly likely to stay engaged with the supportive nature Crossroads offers if early connection is made with them.
Another situation Crossroads has been of assistance through in the past is loss of a pregnancy and serious complications of a baby’s physical development during pregnancy.
Clausen explained what a crisis pregnancy center will offer.
“There are increasing roles depending on the actual accreditation and professional roles within the program,” she said. “But the overall goal would be to first help them through the decisions that need to be made around a pregnancy, and then equip them with the support, information, or skills necessary to fulfill that decision as optimally as possible.”
Clausen continued that when persons come in seeking help to make a decision about life for the baby or abortion, Crossroads will encourage life, educate about abortion and risks, and appraise for skills and resources they can cultivate. Crossroads will not make abortion referrals under any circumstances.
Crossroads of Crawford County is a 501c3 organization; donations are tax deductible.
In addition to the sale of Mother’s Day gifts this week, Crossroads will have a place for people to make donations toward the Life Launch campaign, offer volunteer help, and will be available for any questions. All donations are in effect doubled by Heartbeat International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.