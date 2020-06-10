The relaxing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts has been keeping business owners and those in charge of services on their toes as they work out plans to a return a more pre-pandemic mode.
This is certainly the case for the staff at the Denison Parks & Rec Department, especially in connection with the aquatic center.
Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the reopening pools with reasonable measures taken according to each facility to ensure social distancing, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with Guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A decision on the opening of the outdoor pool at the Denison Aquatic Center will wait until the June 16 city council meeting.
Denison Parks & Rec Director Brian Kempfert said that before the outdoor pool can open, the Parks & Rec Board will have to meet in special session to develop the logistics. The board’s plan will go to the city council.
The indoor pool has been open since June 4 but only for lap swimming and water walking, and only one person to a lane - a maximum of six people at one time. Time slots are by appointment only and last for one hour, followed by one-half hour for cleaning.
