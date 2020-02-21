On Tuesday, the Denison City Council decided to absorb a proposed 75 cent fee increase on the 65-gallon and 96-gallon solid waste bins that are emptied by Carroll Refuse Service, the city’s contract solid waste collector.
The amounts residents pay for containers are $14 for a 35-gallon container, $15 for a 65-gallon container and $16 for a 96-gallon container.
In January, Curt Snyder, one of the owners of Carroll Refuse, had asked the city to consider the fee increase on the medium- and largest-sized containers because of a substantial increase in the tonnage of trash collected in Denison over the past two years.
The total yearly payments Carroll Refuse had to make, based on tonnage, increased by about 20 percent from 2017 (when the payment was $81,525) to 2019 (when the payment was $97,791). However, the number of households served has remained about the same, at 2,200.
Carroll Refuse did not ask for a 75 cent increase on the 35-gallon container because of the likelihood that those would be at households of residents who live on fixed incomes.
It would require an adjustment to the solid waste collector’s contract since that won’t expire for two years.
Before amending the contract for Carroll Refuse, the city council had to amend its solid waste ordinance if it wanted to pass the 75-cent increase on to residents, which now will not happen at least for this year.
The amendment to the solid waste ordinance will also make the follow to changes.
- Households that have two 96-gallon containers will pay full rate for each. Currently residences that have two of the largest container pay just $22 instead of $16 for each container.
- Allow the suspension of the solid waste fee, except for the $4 landfill fee, for those residences that are temporarily vacated, if their electricity is turned off. The suspension of the fee would be for a maximum of three months. The suspension will not be extended to vacant or abandoned residences.
Councilman Corey Curnyn asked that the city council reconsider passing the 75 cent increase on to households since the solid waste fund has a reserve.
At the February 4 meeting, City Clerk Lisa Koch said that the council did not have to pass on the fee increase to the residents if they didn’t want to as the city is projected to have a balance of about $100,000 in the solid waste fund, more than enough for the city to absorb the $16,000 per year the fee increase is projected to amount to.
“If we were cutting it close, it would be a different story,” added Curnyn in reference to the solid waste fund.
He pointed out later that the city would be passing the 75 cent per month increase on to residents while also allowing snowbirds to not pay their fee (except for the $4 landfill charge) for three months.
Curnyn also suggested that the city see what absorbing the increase would cost for a year and then look at the issue again.
Koch explained that the money the city takes in on monthly fees from the solid waste containers is all paid to Carroll Refuse, except for the $4 landfill charge. She pointed out that with the city absorbing the 75 cent increase on the 65- and 96-gallon containers, the city would be retaining $3.25 for the landfill fees on those containers.
The council members adopted the first reading of the amendment to the solid waste ordinance and will look at it again, with the changes they made on Tuesday, at their next meeting.
