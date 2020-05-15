The Denison citywide cleanup has been set for Friday and Saturday of next week.
Residents can bring their excess refuse to be put in the containers set at the 7th Street ball field in Denison between 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 22 and May 23.
Items not allowed include the following.
• No metal or concrete chunks
• No steel, aluminum or tin
• No tires
• No appliances – refrigerators, freezers, microwaves, dehumidifiers, stoves, washers, dryers, furnaces or air conditioners can be mixed with waste
• No fencing wire
• No liquids
• No hazardous waste or yard waste materials
• No liquid paint of any kind (please dry paint with kitty litter)
• No items which are part of the recycling program
• No dimensional lumber over 6 feet in length
People with questions regarding proper disposal of any of the items above may call 712-263-3143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.