Discussion about a graduation ceremony was included in the Denison School Board’s deliberations about directions to take should Gov. Kim Reynolds decide to end the school year.
By a previous proclamation, Reynolds extended the closure of schools from April 13 to April 30. She has said publically that she would give districts two week’s notice about plans for the school year beyond April 30; that would be the end of this week. She also said at her 11 a.m. news conference on Monday that state officials believe the peak for positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa would occur at the end of the month.
Superintendent Mike Pardun said Principal Dave Wiebers and his staff have had discussions about graduation.
He added that high school seniors he sees when he is out in the community – at a grocery store, for example - also have questions about a graduation ceremony.
“My response is if it’s possible to do a graduation, even if that had to be in the summer months, that would be something we’d be willing to do,” Pardun told the school board members.
He said a ceremony when people could get together perhaps may not happen until sometime in July, but it still could happen then and allow the graduates to have that ceremonial opportunity.
He said graduation is unique in that it is a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
“You’re going to graduate from high school once in a lifetime. When it comes to track season or prom or those kinds of things, you hopefully have had a chance or will have another chance to do those,” he continued. “We feel it would be important to be supportive of whatever that may look like.”
