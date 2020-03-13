The Denison Job Corps ISTEP chapter – Spirit ISTEP -is asking smokers to stop using tobacco every day but especially on Wednesday, March 18.
That day is Kick Butts Day, an annual national movement organized by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. March 18 will mark the 25th observance of the day.
Hailey Vasquez, of San Antonio, Texas, and president of Spirit ISTEP, said quitting tobacco in general is the ideal goal for the group and that currently Spirit ISTEP is focusing its effort especially on Kick Butts Day.
ISTEP stands for Iowa Students for Tobacco Education and Prevention, a youth-led tobacco prevention movement with a network of local chapters across the state. Spirit is a Denison Job Corps motto.
Vasquez said posters to promote Kick Butts Day will be posted in all of the dormitories on the Job Corps campus and in the rec center, cafeteria and other common areas where students gather.
Spirit ISTEP also invited Job Corps students to make their own posters and videos for a contest, she added.
“This is a day (Kick Butts Day) that, in general, we can come together as a community so we can start with one step of not smoking for one day, hopefully add a few more days and weeks and maybe months and years, if possible,” Vasquez said.
On campus, members of Spirit ISTEP and Rhiannon Stueve, the Spirit ISTEP advisor, are available to lend support to anyone trying to quit smoking, added Vasquez.
She continued that Quitline Iowa (quitlineiowa.org) is another resource people can turn to.
Quitline Iowa is a statewide, toll-free telephone smoking cessation counseling service. The number is 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
Vasquez said the number of health problems and deaths each year caused by smoking is among the main reasons for community support to help people quit.
She became involved in Spirit ISTEP at the invitation of Stueve.
“Overall I like to be effective and help my peers to help better themselves,” she said.
Stueve does drug and alcohol counseling and tobacco use prevention at Denison Job Corps as the center’s TEAP (Trainee Employee Assistance Program) specialist and TUPP (Tobacco Use Prevention Program) specialist.
She explained Denison Job Corps won a grant to help start ISTEP on center and that promoting “Kick Butts Day” is the chapter’s first community event.
“I thought that it (Spirit ISTEP) would be a good resource for students. Their resources are sometimes limited outside of our center,” Stueve explained. “I thought by having more peer support, by getting kids on the committee involved, they will be more aware of what could potentially happen if they continue to smoke or if their friends continue to smoke.”
She added that now that the legal age to buy tobacco product changed from 18 to 21 years of age (as of December 20, 2019), a potential exists for violation of the law.
Spirit ISTEP currently has 12 students on the committee and Stueve said more students have inquired when the next meeting will be.
She added that students on the committee all know someone who has had a health issue caused by tobacco.
Stueve plans on getting the local public high school involved in promoting Kick Butts Day by displaying posters and fliers.
Student-made posters will also be displayed at the Job Corp Center’s community partners.
The student-made posters will be from the contest that Spirit ISTEP is sponsoring.
“To lead up to the Kick Butts Day we decided to get the students involved by offering a poster and video contest. The posters and videos all have to have a positive anti-smoking message, mention something about quitlineiowa.org or a mylifemyquit.com message,” Stueve said.
My Life My Quit is a website directed at youth age 18 and younger.
The prizes for students who win the poster and video contest will be gift cards to stores they shop at. The grant won for the Spirit ISTEP chapter will pay for the cards.
The posters and video entries are due Sunday night. They will be judged on Monday and distributed to the business partners in the community Monday night.
Each student who participates in the poster and video contest will receive promotional items, but that isn’t the biggest reward.
“I explained that it doesn’t matter if you win the contest or not, your poster is going to be out in the community somewhere and hopefully that’s a prize in itself, knowing that you’ve influenced somebody to make a better choice,” said Stueve.
