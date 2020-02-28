Jason Bailer Losh can still remember the names of the other kids in elementary school who he believes were better artists than he was.
Daniel was one and a different Jason was another.
“I was never the one who won the awards or got the ribbons,” said Losh, who is a 1995 graduate of Denison High School (DHS). His parents are Paul and Marcia Losh, of Denison.
Even though he thought others were better artists, he knew from a young age that art was what he wanted to do.
A quarter century after graduating from DHS, Losh has established himself as a recognized artist on both coasts.
In April, Losh will begin a six-month residency at the World Trade Center in New York City.
“It’s the first cohort of artists that are being brought back into the World Trade Center for a residency,” he said. “Before the trade center came down in 2001, they hosted artists who did residencies there. There were artists in the trade center when it came down. This is the first series of artists to go back in after they were rebuilt.”
The residencies are being hosted by Silver Art Projects, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting artists.
The entire 28th floor of 4 World Trade Center will be occupied by the project.
“It provides opportunities for artists to coalesce into a single group on this floor,” Losh said. “They’ll build out studio space for all the artists and there are communal areas, as well. They want us to work together and work off of each other.”
Twenty-two artists from a variety of disciplines, including fashion, photography, painting and sculpture, will take part.
Losh creates sculptures out of everyday objects.
“I grew up building houses with my dad,” he said, “so when I got out of grad school I became a sculptor because of that. All of my sculpture, and the work that I make right now, is based on finding the relevance in objects from family heritage and personal history. It all stems from building houses with my dad in Denison.”
His success did not come overnight, but rather from keeping his goal in mind as he moved from one stage of his life to the next.
Losh joined the art club at DHS when Joel Franken was one of the instructors.
In 2000, he graduated from Iowa State University with degrees in art and theatre.
“I always knew that I wanted to do art, so I moved to Washington, D.C. because I thought, ‘East Coast – that’s where art is,’” he said. “I didn’t realize that D.C. wasn’t the place where young artists were making it.”
Moving to the nation’s capital still had a positive impact on his goal of becoming an artist.
He took a job at the National Gallery of Art, which is where he met his future wife; she worked in the sculpture lab as a conservator.
“She went to graduate school for conservation and I thought, ‘I’ll sell my house and quit my government job’ - to my mom’s dismay - and I went to graduate school,” Losh said.
He attended the School of Visual Arts New York City. He and his wife, Caitlin Jenkins, lived in New York City for six years after he received his master’s degree.
The “day job” he has today started there.
He took a job with Dietl International, which is an art shipping company, and coordinated the shipping for galleries in New York City for four years.
He was then offered the job of running the company’s Los Angeles, California, office.
He and Caitlin moved to Los Angeles, where he also received gallery representation from gallerist Anat Ebgi.
“Having that job has allowed me to grow my art career as a practicing studio artist while having a successful business career,” Losh said.
He was promoted to manager of Dietl’s West Coast division and then to director of business development for all 10 offices of the company in the United States.
The job takes him to art fairs around the world.
“My job with Dietl allows me to travel and keep my connections with curators and artists all over,” he said.
“It has been good for me because it allows me other entrance points into the art world and it has provided me the opportunity to be stable – to not be that starving artist that everybody talks about and to provide for my family - while at the same time having the opportunity to go do things like the Silver Art Projects.”
He and Caitlin and their two children moved to Falls Village, Connecticut, last year.
“We moved back to the East Coast because we could afford to buy a house here,” Losh said. “Living in Los Angeles was getting to be prohibitively expensive.”
Their house, which was built in 1818, has a two-story carriage house that he uses as a studio space for his creations.
Losh said the residency at the World Trade Center will allow him the opportunity to reconnect with the art community in New York City, which he left in 2011.
“I think one of the things a lot of people don’t realize about being a practicing artist is that the people you get to know are very important,” he said.
A random connection several years ago led him to the Silver Art Projects residency.
He was at an art auction in New York City with a friend who was the curator for the auction.
“This charismatic and brash woman walked up to him (his friend) and said, ‘How do you get somebody into this auction?’” Losh recounted.
After conversing with his friend, the woman turned to Losh and asked who he was.
He introduced himself and told her he was from Los Angeles.
She said she hated Los Angeles because of the traffic.
Losh told her that he is originally from Iowa and didn’t mind driving.
“Oh – where are you from?” the woman asked. “Denison?”
“Actually, yeah,” he said.
The woman was LaVon Kellner, 1981 DHS graduate and daughter of Les and Phyllis Lewis, of Denison.
“She is on the boards of a bunch of things in New York and she supports artists,” Losh said. “Since that time, LaVon has made a point of supporting me and inviting me to events. She’s the one who told me to apply for the residency at the World Trade Center.”
Kellner recently helped him place a piece in an auction at the David Zwirner Gallery, which is one of the largest art galleries in the world.
“She’s helping me out in ways that normally wouldn’t happen,” Losh said.
Kellner has taken on the traditional role of a patron helping an artist do more than the artist could do alone, he said.
“Having that strong foundation of community and that support network is really important,” Losh said.
Artists need to be on the ground where people can see their work; the residency at the World Trade Center will give him an opportunity to be present in a place where things are happening in the art world, he said.
