As designated by Denison’s fire chief, the City of Denison’s spring open burning period will begin at sunrise on Saturday, April 11, and conclude at sunset on Sunday, April 19.
Burning can only take place after sunrise and before sunset.
No burning shall be done on any public sidewalk, curb or street.
People are asked to use caution while conducting the supervised burns.
They are also asked to be considerate of neighbors, especially during this time when people are being asked not to leave their homes.
Following are other rules for open burning.
• Clear the burning site of all flammable materials
• Do not use flammable liquids to initiate a burn (gasoline, kerosene, diesel, lighter fluid, etc.)
• Clear a 10-foot area around the burn site.
• Have water and hand tools ready in case fire escapes
• Avoid burning on windy days
• Stay with the fire until it is out
• Yard waste in the form sticks, twigs, leaves, and weeds are permitted
• The burning of garbage and treated wood is not allowed
• Take all other responsible precautions
The City of Denison reminds its residents that yard waste location on South Main Street can be used as a viable alternative to burning.
For more information, contact city hall at 712-263-3143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.