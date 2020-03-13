Denison competed in its 36th straight State Academic Decathlon Tournament in Waterloo on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.
The team placed first in the middle-sized school division in the tournament.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson placed first in the large school division. South Central Calhoun was the top scoring small school.
All three schools will represent Iowa in the national tournament that will take place in Anchorage, Alaska, from April 30 through May 2.
Placing second and third, respectively, from the other large schools were Urbandale and Dowling Catholic.
Individual Results
Honors:
Joshua Ahrenholtz 5,737.6
Elizabeth Christensen 5,692.1
Scholastic:
Jessie Dominguez 4,530.1
Jared Haberberger 5,153.9
Varsity:
Coen Avila 4,226.0
Angel Medrano 4,403.6
Highlights
Joshua Ahrenholtz received the third place medal in Science in the honors division. Coen Avila received third place in Economics and a third place medal in Science. Angel Medrano received a third place medal in Interview and a first place medal in Science.
The coaches are Aaron Ratliff, Economics, Math, Science, Speech, Interview, Essay; Mark Aurand, Social Science, Art, Music, Essay; Dana Schroeder, Language and Literature
The last time Denison qualified was in 2000 when the tournament took place in Des Moines. The team has six weeks to raise the $8,500 needed for the team to travel to Alaska.
Individuals wishing to defray their costs are welcome to send their donations to Denison Community Schools in support of the Academic Decathlon team.
