Garrett Dozark, of Williamsburg, wants to be the next Iowa State Senator for District 38, which comprises Iowa, Benton and Poweshiek counties.
Dozark is a 2006 Denison High School graduate. His parents are Craig and Cindy Dozark of Denison.
He said he would use his education and life experience as a guide at the legislature.
Dozark went to boot camp right after high school and joined the United States Marine Corps; he served in the Marine Corps Reserve for six years and was honorably discharged in 2012 as a sergeant.
He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (NU) and received degrees in political science and history in 2010.
After that he attended the Iowa College of Law at the University of Iowa, specializing in elder law and taxation, and received a J.D. in 2013.
He met his fiancée, Jessica Hlubek, while in law school.
Dozark then took over the Orville Bloethe law practice in Victor. It was there that his journey toward the Iowa Legislature began.
One of his clients was Tim Kapucian, the current District 38 State Senator.
“I was doing his mother’s estate and one day in my office he told me he was considering retiring,” Dozark said. “That’s what got the ball rolling. I prayed on it a lot and decided that, yes, this is my time to do it.”
He said he has always felt a call to serve.
“I believe it to be a calling from God to serve,” he said. “I felt that way when I joined the Marine Corps and I still feel that burning desire now.”
Dozark said that when he was a student in Denison he had an interest in seminary school and felt guilty that he never pursued it.
“Until Pastor Loeschen at Our Savior in Denison said, ‘Garrett, if everyone was a pastor we’d be all chiefs and no Indians,’” he said.
Loeschen told him that God can use different people’s skills to serve in other ways.
“Given my education, experience and background, I think I’m tailor-made to serve my fellow Iowans well as a senator,” Dozark said.
He has four major areas of concern he would tackle in the Iowa Legislature.
“Iowa is normally ranked near the top for places to live in the country, but the one thing we consistently rank at the bottom of in this entire country is our mental health system,” he said. “I think it’s a black eye for this state.”
He said he believes Gov. Kim Reynolds is doing a good job getting momentum started to repair the system.
“We need to keep it going and find permanent solutions to our mental health system,” Dozark said.
The privatization of the Medicaid system in Iowa is another area of concern.
“I want to have strict accounting and make sure it (privatization) is doing what it’s intended to do because I deal with local hospitals and local nursing homes that are reporting they’re having trouble getting paid for routine services,” he said. “I want to make sure that they’re properly funded.”
He also wants to take a hard look at the cost of tuition at state colleges.
“I’m in the millennial group – I’m 32 years old – and my student loan debt and my fiancée’s is crushing,” he said. “It’s debilitating. It’s preventing my generation from starting businesses, inventing things and taking risks.
“My grad school loans are at 8 percent,” he said. “I was paying $1,500 to $2,000 a month on them and I was going backwards.”
The baby boomer generation population is still as large, if not slightly larger, than the millennial generation, he said.
“How is my generation supposed to prop up Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, that are all set to be insolvent by 2032, with one hand while trying to drag along our student loan debt with the other?” he said.
The generation that came before his now has to take care of elderly parents and children who have large amounts of student debt.
Dozark said the federal student loan forgiveness program is a failure.
“Out of all applicants in the history of the program, only one percent have ever been forgiven. Period,” he said. “It’s a massive failing of the system, especially for people that are going into public sector jobs that provide a valuable service to the community. We have to help those people out.”
Many millennials have to take the first job they can find to begin servicing student loan debt, he said.
“I want to take a hard look and ask the hard questions: are our colleges becoming more profit-driven institutions versus educational?” Dozark said. “Are there things at the state level we can do to help our students in Iowa?”
He believes several education-related problems could be solved at the same time.
“I know rural schools are having trouble getting science and math teachers,” Dozark said. “If we could provide loan forgiveness for certain professions it would really help.”
His fourth area of concern is protecting Iowa farmland.
“I’m an expert in the area of the transition of Iowa farmland down generations,” he said. “It’s my area of expertise in my law practice.”
Dozark said Iowa is the fourth-oldest state in the nation by age population. About a third of Iowa farm ground is owned by people over the age of 75, but there are not very many young farmers in Iowa to inherit that ground.
“In these estates I’m seeing a lot of farm ground get sold to an ‘investor class’ out of state and potentially out of country,” Dozark said.
Corporations or investor groups are buying up Iowa farmland.
“I want to be down in Des Moines over the next ten years to be at the tip of the transition to protect Iowa farmland and do the best I can to keep it in the hands of Iowa farmers,” he said. “What I’m looking at for the future is if my grandkids wanted to farm one day, they’re not getting paid $20 an hour to play farmer on some corporate farm. They should actually have the ability to farm their own land.”
The COVID-19 pandemic will likely prevent Dozark from running a traditional campaign, but a job he had as a student at NU gave him the skills he’s now using. He was a phone bank worker for the school’s alumni association.
“I’m getting on the phone on a calling campaign and I am personally calling my constituents,” Dozark said. “They love it. I’m getting about a 75 percent answer rate and I’m getting about a 30 percent confirmed new voter rate.”
The people in his district are frustrated to be stuck at home and they want to talk about it, he said.
“They want to chat about how it’s affecting them and sooner or later were chatting for 20 minutes,” he said. “I feel I’ve been connecting with voters in the district wonderfully that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.