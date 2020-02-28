The Denison High School (DHS) Instrumental Music Program will present its late winter concert, “Tell Me a Story,” on Thursday, March 5, in the DHS Fine Arts Center.
The concert will feature the 9-10 concert band and the 11-12 concert band, directed by Ruben Newell and Claudia Rihner.
The late winter concert will feature programmatic works that tell a specific story, including a few medleys from movie and Broadway soundtracks.
Among the music for the evening, the 9-10 band will perform “Inchon,” a piece written about the Korean War by Robert W. Smith. “Inchon” features various sound effects and some non-traditional instruments as it tells the story of the landing on Inchon Beach.
The 11-12 concert band will perform “Star-Crossed,” a live soundtrack written to accompany a “graphic-novel” style short film. The band will perform the sound track live while the film is played for the audience in the Fine Arts Center.
In previous years, the March concert has featured guests soloists with the 11-12 band. Soloists will perform with both concert bands this year. Claudia Rihner and Ruben Newell will be the soloists for this year’s concert. When deciding on who to feature as a soloist this year, the two DHS band directors decided to stick a little closer to home.
Newell described how they came to that decision: “When Claudia and I were discussing who to ask to solo with the band this year, I threw out the idea of us soloing with the band. Here, we have two capable musicians, and it would be good for our students to see us performing instead of just conducting the band for once. This concert gives students a chance to see that we’re not just teachers - we are musicians, too.”
Rihner (violin) will perform the theme from “Schindler’s List” with the 9-10 concert band, and Newell (alto sax) will perform highlights from “Catch Me If You Can” with the 11-12 concert band.
The rest of the program will include music from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a Karl King circus galop, and a multi-movement piece dedicated to the memory of a student who loved music and art, “Krisanna’s Colors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.