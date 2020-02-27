“You have to tear it down to see what you have and then start building it back up,” said Nathan Mahrt, industrial technology teacher at Denison High School (DHS).
Students in Mahrt’s World of Construction class at DHS are doing just that at the Shaw Mansion in Denison.
His class – mostly juniors and seniors with a few sophomores – is spending every other class day at the Shaw Mansion.
“The first part of this is demolition of things that were added on to get back to the way it was originally,” Mahrt said. “The thing about renovating, for me, is you get to see how a house is deconstructed and then to reconstruct it. The kids get to see how, after 100 years, this is how a house stood up.”
The students see the problems that occurred over time - and Mahrt teaches them about how those issues can be improved.
For the first couple of weeks of work at the house, he felt he had to keep a close eye on the students.
“I needed to see everybody at all times to see who worked best with who and to work out the dynamics,” he said.
Once he became more comfortable with their work habits, he organized them into groups of four. Now the students work independently of their instructor
“Before we start, we have assignments so each kid knows where they need to be and I know where to find them,” he said. “To someone walking in, it might look a little crazy, but when you step back and look at it, it’s pretty organized as far as who is doing what and where.”
Mahrt said he likes involving his students in projects that are relevant to the community.
“If you look at Denison, we have a lot of older homes,” he said. “Renovation is a big part of what contractors do in Denison and everywhere. It seems like every time you turn on HGTV (Home & Garden Television) they’re working on renovating a house.”
He said he likes to assign projects that are meaningful for the kids to do.
When he heard about the Shaw Mansion renovation project, he asked the new owner, Ken Kahl, if his students could work on it.
“This means a lot to the kids and it means a lot to me that he (Kahl) has allowed us to do this,” Mahrt said. “It’s risky letting high school kids into his project. I’m glad he took on the risk.”
He said the project is going well and the students are enjoying their time working in the house.
Mahrt spent one whole class period teaching the students about L.M. (Leslie) Shaw, who was the governor of Iowa from 1898 to 1902 and Secretary of the United States Treasury from 1902 to 1907.
“We started this project because it’s important for the community and I think it’s also very important for kids to understand the history,” he said. “I think that made a difference for them and gave them a sense of reverence for the property.”
The key for the demolition phase is to not do more damage than what has already been done to the house.
“We don’t want to hurt anything that needs to be saved,” Mahrt said. “For the most part, they are really good at it.”
One example of that philosophy in action was demonstrated when the students removed doors that separated the stairway from a hall in the house.
“It took about an hour, but they didn’t hurt the wall at all and they didn’t hurt the ceiling,” Mahrt said. “Underneath that were the original stencils.”
Kahl will now be able to reproduce the paint design from that section of wall.
“When you tell them to be careful, they are,” Mahrt said of his students.
Mahrt expects the students will do demolition for another week or two and then the project will move to the “building it up” phase.
“We’ll start leveling walls that have sagged because of the water and start looking at the substructure,” he said.
“I might have a structural engineer come in and look at it and talk to the kids about what needs to be done.”
Some of the work may be beyond what the students will be able to do and Kahl will have to hire a contractor.
“But if it’s something we can do, we’ll do it,” Mahrt said.
“I know there are two or three areas that they took supports out of that we could just replace.”
When Kahl brings in electricians and plumbing, heating and cooling contractors, Mahrt hopes to have the students work as helpers.
“I have a couple of kids identified who want to learn more about electricity or they want to learn more about plumbing,” he said. “I hope we’ll get into those areas, as well, without stepping on their toes.”
He wants to involve the students in all areas of the reconstruction of the house, if possible.
“It’s about putting it back together, too,” Mahrt said.
He likes giving the students the real-world exposure that the Shaw Mansion project provides.
“I could read to them from a book all I want and it’s not going to be relevant,” Mahrt said. “It’s getting that hands-on experience that is critical.”
After working in the house for a few weeks, some of the students are more interested in the world of construction – and some are less interested.
“A lot of them thought that they wanted to do this and they found out it’s not as exciting as they thought,” Mahrt said. “Some of them didn’t know what it was about and now they’re thinking, ‘I could do this.’”
