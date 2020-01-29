Denison High School vocal teacher Kandy Thompson will be singing the national anthem for the President Trump’s rally at Drake’s Knapp Center in Des Moines this Thursday, January 30.
Thompson’s name was submitted to the Iowa Republican Party and approved by President Trump’s event coordinator.
Thompson stated she has always wanted to perform at an event like this and is excited to sing the national anthem for the president of the United States and rally attendees.
Thompson has sung for other political events. When she was in high school, she and her father, State Sen. Jack Hester, would perform in the Iowa Senate for opening sessions and many other political events. She and her family recorded a family album to help raise funds for her father’s Iowa Senate campaign.
Thompson’s political roots run deep. Not only was her father a state senator for 16 years but her mother, Joan Hester, served as an representative in the Iowa General Assembly for 12 years.
As a performer, Thompson enjoyed the opportunity to sing the national anthem at Denison High School football games with the 200-piece marching band this past fall. She stated it was a strong and moving musical experience.
Thompson gets to sing all day with her choirs at Denison High School, but it is always a great experience to sing as a soloist.
To prepare for her appearance at the president’s rally, Thompson is rehearsing daily on her own and hopes she does not get sick for the performance.
Even though Thompson is singing at the high profile event, she said she really has no aspirations to "make it big.” She enjoys what she gets to do every day by nurturing the love of music to her students. But, if the opportunity would arise, she would love to sing more and to sing the national anthem for a Kansas City Chiefs game.
Thompson has taught vocal education for 30 years.
