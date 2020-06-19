Robin Jo Mordhorst, 39, of Charter Oak, was injured and transported by Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital after her pickup collided with a semi-trailer at the intersection of Highway 39 and Avenue C in Denison at 12:51 p.m. on Thursday.
Mordhorst was driving a black 2017 GMC Sierra K 1500 pickup north on Highway 39 while James Allen Nance, of Goliad, Texas, was driving a copper 2019 International truck tractor, pulling a semi-trailer, west on Avenue C. Nance was making a left turn to go south on Highway 39 when Mordhorst’s pickup struck the left side of the trailer and came to rest under the trailer.
Mordhorst was cited for failing to respond to a red light.
Her pickup received $40,000 damage and was totaled, with a tow arranged by the officer.
The semi rig received $10,000 damage and was driven away. It is owned by Hirschbach Motor Lines, Inc., of Fremont, Nebraska.
